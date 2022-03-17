Ramaphosa gives Mkhwebane 10 days to provide reasons why he should not suspended her

Citizen Reporter

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday sent a letter informing her of his intention to suspend her in terms of section 194 (3) (a).

According to Mkhwebane, the President’s letter comes after the Speaker of the National Assembly wrote a letter to Ramaphosa informing him of the NA’s decision to start the impeachment process against her.

Mkhwebane claims the letter in question was not sent to her.

“On Thursday, the Public Protector received a letter from the President confirming the news reports and informing her that he is considering suspending her in terms on section 194 (3) (a),” Mkhwebane said in a statement.

The letter further invites the Public Protector to, within 10 working days, provide reasons why the President should not suspend her.

“Although the President’s letter makes reference to the correspondence from the Speaker and purports to attach it, no such letter was actually attached, suggesting a rushed process.”

Mkhwebane will request a copy of the letter in question from Ramaphosa on Friday.

“The Public Protector would like to assure stakeholders that she continues to discharge her powers and functions as envisaged in the constitution without fear, favour or prejudice and that all 18 service points of her office remain fully operational,” she said.

“In addition, the Public Protector wishes to assure stakeholders that while she is not averse to be held to account, she will always see to ensure that the work of the Office of the Public Protector is not unduly and unlawfully disrupted. Contrary to the prevailing narrative, all she has ever asked for is a fair section 194 process.”

Mkhwebane said she will be consulting with her legal team for a way forward.