EFF’s Dunga appointed as finance MEC in Lesufi’s Cabinet reshuffle

The EFF becomes the fifth party in the GPU.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has reshaped his executive, appointing EFF’s provincial chairperson Nkululeko Dunga as the new MEC for Finance.

Dunga’s appointment comes shortly after he was sworn in as a member of the Gauteng provincial legislature earlier this week.

He recently stepped down as a councillor in the City of Ekurhuleni, where he had previously been removed from his role as Finance MMC.

EFF joins Lesufi’s Gauteng government

Speaking during a media briefing on Wednesday, 1 April 2026, Lesufi confirmed that the EFF has now joined the government of provincial unity (GPU), expanding the coalition government.

The EFF becomes the fifth party in the GPU, alongside the ANC, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Patriotic Alliance (PA), and Rise Mzansi.

The premier explained that the move was aimed at strengthening governance in a legislature made up of 80 seats in total, highlighting the need for broader cooperation to avoid disputes, particularly around budget processes.

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“When the Democratic Alliance tabled a motion of no confidence, it was an affirmation that if we can’t change the coalition numbers in the legislature, governance in our province may at one stage come to a halt.”

“Last week, we couldn’t adopt the adjustment budget due to disagreements within political parties,” he said.

In a further twist, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has also agreed in principle to join the GPU, although discussions are still ongoing.

“The decision to bring these political parties was facilitated by our national leadership,” Lesufi said.

Executive changes

As part of the changes, Dunga replaces Lebogang Maile in the finance portfolio.

Maile has been reassigned as MEC for Education, Sports, Arts, and Culture, taking over from Matome Chiloane.

More changes to the executive include the redeployment of Nomantu-Nkomo Ralehoko from her role in health and wellness to social development.

Meanwhile, Faith Mazibuko will now assume responsibility for the health portfolio.

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Lesufi also announced that Rise Mzansi’s Vuyiswa Ramokgopa would lead the department of economic development, in addition to rural development and agriculture.

“It is these changes that we believe will strengthen stability in our province and accelerate service delivery.

“Our mission remains one: to fix local government, fight crime, grow the economy of Gauteng and ensure that each and every citizen in our province gets the necessary services that they require,” Lesufi remarked.

Watch the media briefing: