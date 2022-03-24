Daily news update: NPA to examine Agrizzi’s medical records, Finetown protest and repo rate

Citizen Reporter

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has been given the green light to examine former Bosasa chief operating officer (COO) Angelo Agrizzi’s medical records.

This after Agrizzi on Wednesday morning failed again to appear before the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in connection with the Bosasa Operations R1.8 billion fraud and corruption case.

He has not appeared in court since October 2020 due to ill health.

Image: Supplied

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes following volatile protest action in Finetown near Lenasia South.

It is understood that protestors have blocked off K43 highway with rocks and burning tyres near Finetown and also the intersection between Golden Highway between Patrice and Provincial Road and the Grasmere toll road.

There are also blockades between the N1 and K43.

According to one resident, the protest action is volatile and urged motorists to stay away from the area.

Image: iStock

The repo rate is expected to go up on Thursday as the inflation rate for February remained the same as in January. The question is if it will increase by 25 or 50 basis points after an increase of 25 basis points in January.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) will announce its decision about the repo rate on Thursday. The repo rate is the rate at which the Sarb lends money to commercial banks and one of the tools it uses to control inflation, which was 5.7% in January and February.

Picture: iStock

The SIU is the only anti-corruption agency in South Africa that can investigate and litigate on behalf of state institutions.

The agency has made significant recoveries through marrying quality investigations with civil litigation.

At least R1.8 billion has been recovered between April 2020-March 2021.

While the investigating unit does not identify its own matters for investigation, it works on the information provided by whistleblowers through its hotline, or directly from state institutions and direct contact with whistleblowers.

(Photo: Denvor de Wee / Spotlight)

The South African Emergency Personnel’s Union (SAEPU) has condemned the robbery of emergency services personnel in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg.

It is understood the crew from EMS from Alexandra Station were robbed at gunpoint in a moving ambulance on Tuesday by three unknown armed criminals.

The South African Emergency Personnel’s Union (SAEPU) has condemned the incident.

“Both crews pointed with a gun on the waist whilst demanding crew ‘’s cell phones, wallets and backpacks. R500 was withdrawn from one of the crew’s bank accounts already. Ambulance keys were also taken and then returned after a while by a small kid on the road. Station managers and crew mates immediately went to Alexandra Saps to report the incident.”

