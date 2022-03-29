Schedule change alert: Sassa social grant payment dates for April 2022

Cheryl Kahla

As announced by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), grants will now be paid from the second day of every month.

Sassa updated its payment schedule earlier in March. Here’s what you need to know and when to queue for your social grant.

Sassa social grant payments

Why a new schedule?

Sassa implemented changes to its payment date schedule after beneficiaries aired their grievances over the previous schedule.

Going forward, payments will roll out on the second day of every month, and will continue in the same order: Older Person’s Grants, Disability Grants, and all other grants.

If the second day of the month falls on a weekend or public holiday, the payment will take place on the following workday, Sassa said.

April Sassa grant dates

Since the 2nd and 3rd April falls on a weekend, the payment dates for April will be as follows:

Older persons’ Grants – 4 April

Disability Grants – 5 April

All other grants – 6 April

The agency says “there is no need to rush to withdraw cash on the first day”.

“Once the money is in the account, it will remain there until it is needed,” the agency said.

Any incidents of fraud should be reported to police, or directly to Sassa on 0800-601-011

