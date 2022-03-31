Rand Water postpones 39 hour water shutdown

Kgomotso Phooko

Rand Water has announced that the planned H12 pipeline shutdown, that was meant to take place today, has been postponed.

Spokesperson of Rand Water Justice Mohale said all planned water shutdowns have been postponed until further notice.

The pipeline project was set to take place at Glen Austin, Midrand, inside the Randjesfontein Estate.

This comes after they had halted a shutdown for their F34 and F46 pipelines which was scheduled from 5am on 23 March to 5am on 24 March 2022.

Rand Water announces a 39.5 hour water shutdown

Rand water has warned of a significant water reduction during a planned H12 pipeline shutdown by the end of March.

A reduction of approximately 50% of water is to be expected, the utility said.

The planned shutdown of its H12 pipeline was scheduled from 31 March at 7am to 1 April at 10:30am.

The 39.5-hour shutdown was aimed at tying in a 5.2km x 170mm section of the newly constructed H39 pipeline which has been constructed to augment a portion of the H12 pipeline.

Rand Water said in a statement the pipeline project was to take taking place at Glen Austin, Midrand, inside the Randjesfontein Estate.

Other areas that are most likely to be affected by the execution of this project includes the north western areas and Randjesfontein.

They have further advised Johannesburg Water to fill its reservoirs before the actual shutdown commences.

Rand Water postpones water shutdown

Rand Water announced on 22 March that it was halting the scheduled water shutdown of the F34 and F46 pipelines.

Spokesperson of Rand Water Justice Mohale would not give a reason for the postponement of the shutdown.

The shutdown was meant to take place to tie in the newly installed F46 pipeline to the existing F34 pipeline.

The utility said the first tie-in is located at Corner Jim Fouche Road and JG Strydom Road, the second tie-in will be at Corner Cornelius Street and JG Strydom Road and the third tie in will be at the Johannesburg Water Corrimor Reservoir.

