Water interruptions affect major Gauteng hospitals

Several Gauteng health facilities are impacted by Rand Water maintenance, but services continue with a backup supply

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) has confirmed that several health facilities in the province are experiencing water supply interruptions following a public notice from Rand Water regarding planned infrastructure maintenance.

Maintenance began on 30 June and is expected to continue until 21 July. It is said to affect the Eikenhof, Zwartkopjes and Palmiet pumping stations.

Contingency plans in place

In response, the department said it is working with municipalities to mitigate the impact on healthcare services.

“The department is working closely with the municipality to implement contingency measures to minimise the impact on health services,” said the GDoH in a statement.

“Most health facilities are equipped with water tanks, boreholes and reservoirs that can provide water for a duration of two to four days.”

Helen Joseph and Charlotte Maxeke hospitals affected

Gauteng Health further highlighted that Helen Joseph Hospital is currently experiencing water supply interruptions, which are also affecting surrounding communities.

“Johannesburg Water tankers have been dispatched to pump water into the hospital tanks to ensure continuity of services,” the department stated.

Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital is also affected by the Zwartkopjes water system outage.

Pumping to the Parktown 2 Reservoir, which supplies the hospital, was halted for 50 hours from Monday morning.

Despite this, the hospital continues to receive water through gravity feed from the reservoir, while tanks are being topped up as needed.

Community clinics relying on Jojo tanks

The Alexandra Community Health Centre and Hillbrow Community Health Centre are also experiencing supply issues and are currently dependent on Jojo tanks for their water needs.

The GDoH said it remains on high alert and is monitoring the situation across all affected facilities.

“We will provide regular updates regarding any developments that may affect the provision of health services in any of our facilities,” it said.

Residents are urged to conserve water where possible and remain patient as services are maintained during the ongoing maintenance period.

