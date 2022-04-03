SADC Troika: SAMIM to begin de-escalation mid-April in Cabo Delgado

Citizen Reporter

The Southern African Development Community Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) is expected to begin Scenario five of its deployment to combat terrorism in the Cabo Delgado region.

The SAMIM mandate was expanded by three months with additional capability requirements and integral personnel until 15 April 2022.

Thereafter de-escalation to Scenario five is expected to commence until 15 July 2022.

This Extraordinary Ministerial Committee met in Pretoria on Sunday to continue discussions between SADC members.

SADC Troika Ministerial Meeting

The Committee was supposed to make recommendations to the Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit Plus, planned for Monday 4 April.

“However, due to the unavailability of the Presidents of Botswana and Mozambique, the Summit segment had to be deferred to a later date,” said Department of International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor.

The Extraordinary SADC Summit in January 2022 made key decisions regarding the SAMIM deployment in Mozambique.

Member states had made pledges of the required combat equipment and personnel to support SAMIM operations, including the approval of an additional budget.

“The continued commitment and support of member states are highly commended.

It signals the premium we all attach to the fight against terrorism, which continues to threaten the gains that the region is making towards integration and socio-economic development,” said Pandor.

EU approves additional funding

Other key decisions of the Summit were the approval of the Framework for Support to the Government of Mozambique in Addressing Terrorism, which encompasses the thematic areas of Politics and Diplomacy; Economic, Social Development and Humanitarian Assistance; Military, Information, and Intelligence; as well as Public Security, Law and Order.

The European Union has also approved funding for SAMIM to benefit from the African Union Early Responses Mechanism under the auspices of the African Peace Facility.

“Also, the confirmation of the availability of non-lethal equipment at the Continental Logistics Base is welcomed,” Pandor added.

According to a SAMIM Report, equipment is urgently required in the theatre of operation. But the report overall notes there’s been encouraging progress made which has brought stability to most areas.

“Despite this progress, there continues to be challenges, including the need for the fulfilment of pledged capabilities and additional resources as this mandate will enter Scenario 5 phase,” said Pandor.

The SAMIM Report also provides an appraisal of the Framework for Support to the Government of Mozambique in Addressing Terrorism.

“There is indeed notable progress in all thematic areas, albeit with some challenges and capacity gaps. I trust that our deliberations today will assist in finding solutions, and closing the gaps,” said Pandor.

We are pleased with the inauguration of the Regional Counter-Terrorism Centre on 28 February 2022 in the United Republic of Tanzania, as an important step towards strengthening our regional security architecture, working in synergy with the Regional Early Warning Centre.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

