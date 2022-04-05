Calls for government to stop petrol hikes

Marizka Coetzer

Motorists, unions and associations are begging the government to find a long-term plan to decrease the petrol price.

Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard said 93 Unleaded Petrol (UPL) has increased by 28 cents per litre, 95 ULP by 36 cents per litre and diesel by R 1.52 per litre.

“[Regionally], 95 ULP will now cost R21.96 per litre in Gauteng and R21.24 at the coast. The price cap for diesel in Gauteng is now set at R21.01 per litre and R20.39 at the coast,” he said.

Consumer Heidi Keyser said the continued increase in petrol prices felt unreal.

“Can you believe in 1981 we drove from Klerksdorp to Margate with R27? We are not far away from paying that per litre,” Keyser said.

She said “back in the day”, it cost her R3.60 per month to drive her scooter around.

Operations CEO for the Motor Industry Staff Association (Misa) Martlé Keyter said they were grateful government had responded to the union’s plea to intervene to protect people against skyrocketing global fuel hikes but still believed an overall review of the pricing methodology for petrol was urgent.

Keyter said the motor retail industry could not afford more retrenchments with an unemployment rate of 35.3%.

“Government needs to create jobs, not destroy them. Misa’s more than 53 000 members are dependent on motor vehicle and component sales, vehicle services and repair work,” said Keyter.

Keyter said Misa was concerned about the suggestion to simply cut the profit margins of the retailer in the fuel supply chain.

“This will only result in retailers cutting back on operational costs by retrenching fuel attendants,” she said.

National Taxi Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele said they were unhappy with the rate fuel prices have skyrocketed.

“It’s diminishing our bottom line and we need a more sustainable long-term plan dealing with this,” he said.

Malele said the current deductions of the levels were ideal for the medium-term but we needed a long-term solution.

“We are currently consulting with experts and will soon make the necessary pronouncement with thinking within the professional field,” he said.

E-hailing driver group spokesperson Vathuka Mbelengwa said each fuel increase had a negative impact on the industry.

“The operational cost goes up and people travel less. Society at large is impacted,” he said.

Mbelengwa said there needs to be an environment better controlled by government.