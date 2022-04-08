Daily news update: Diepsloot protests and SA abstains again and Zuma vs Downer

Citizen Reporter

Here is your daily news update. Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Police minister Bheki Cele in Diepsloot on 7 April 2022 after Elvis Nyathi was killed and burnt in mob attack. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Police Minister Bheki Cele says law enforcement will address the issues plaguing Diepsloot as protests take place in the township.

This is after one person was killed on Wednesday night, allegedly by a mob, just hours after Cele, National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola and Gauteng Premier David Makhura visited Diepsloot earlier in the day.

The deceased man, identified as a Zimbabwean national, was attacked by a mob and burnt alive as community members of Diepsloot protested against crime in the area.

The board showing the passage of the resolution during a UN General Assembly vote on a draft resolution seeking to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council in New York City on 7 April 2022. Picture: AFP / Timothy A. Clark

South Africa has abstained from voting to suspend Russia from the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council for its invasion of Ukraine.

This is the second time for the South African government after doing so last month.

The country had abstained from voting on a UN General Assembly resolution condemning the Russian invasion.

South African artist Esther Mahlangu exhibits her paintings at Melrose Art Gallery in Johannesburg. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Two suspects have been nabbed by police in connection with the robbery and assault of Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu.

Mahlangu was assaulted, strangled and robbed of an undisclosed amount of money as well as a firearm in her home, located in Mthambothini, near Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga, last month.

South African Police Service (Saps) provincial spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the incident happened as Mahlangu, who was alone at the time, prepared to take a nap.

Former President Jacob Zuma in Nkandla on 2 July 2021. Photo: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Lulama Zenzile

Former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyers have written to NPA boss Shamilah Batohi, demanding that prosecutor Billy Downer be removed from the upcoming arms deal corruption trial.

The beleaguered former president’s court bid to have Downer recused from the case failed in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) last week.

The appeal court ruled that there is no other compelling reason why an appeal should be heard, paving the way for the long-delayed trial to go ahead on Monday, as was previously agreed between the parties in the case.

EFF leader Julius Malema and EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi at Randburg Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg, 7 April 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on Thursday accused the prosecutors in his assault case of being “incompetent and lazy”.

Addressing his supporters gathered outside the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, Malema accused senior prosecutor Yusuf Baba of taking too long to wrap up the 2018 assault case.

“We’ve been coming to listen to a case of common assault case for four years. How can a common assault case take four years?”

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the media during a post Sona press conference on 16 February 2022 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called out the UN Security Council for its lack of diversity, saying the entire architecture of the peace and security wing needed overhauling.

“The current formation of the UN Security Council is outdated and unrepresentative. It disadvantages countries with developing economies,” said Ramaphosa.

He was addressing the 2022 Heads of Mission Conference (HoMC22), which is a platform for strategic discussion among South Africa’s internationally deployed senior diplomats.

Picture: Twitter/PietRampedi

It has emerged that the fake Tembisa 10 story has been removed as a shortlisted entry for the Global Media Awards.

The story, first published by Independent Media’s Pretoria News last year was entered under the category, “Best Use of Social Media” in the International News Media Awards (INMA).

One of the International News Media Awards (INMA) judges Thomas Baekdal posted the news of the entry being scrapped on Twitter.

Hawks branded car. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) is investigating SA Post office employees at the helm of an elaborate scam that essentially wipes out South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grants from beneficiary accounts.

The investigation follows a Public Protector’s report in 2018 into allegations of fund diversion from beneficiaries’ accounts.

The siphoning of grant money came when Sassa was issuing new bank cards in 2018, which resulted in some pensioners and other Sassa grant beneficiaries not receiving their pensions and grants.

Refiloe Phoolo, commonly known as Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

South African hip hop rapper and businessman Refiloe Phoolo, commonly known as Cassper Nyovest is gearing up for one of the biggest events in South Africa which is his fight against actor and musician NaakMusiQ which is set to take place this coming Saturday on 9 April at Sun City.

Amidst final training and preparations for the big fight, the Baby Girl hitmaker cannot help but reflect on his life and all that he has put into his career to become the successful businessman and artist that he is today.

Supersport United’s Sipho Mbule has recovered from injury, in time for his side’s nail-biting DStv Premiership clash with Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews has revealed that midfielder Sipho Mbule has been suspended by the club.

Mbule was a notable absentee in SuperSport’s training session at Megawatt Park on Wednesday ahead of Friday’s Nedbank Cup quarterfinal clash against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Wednesday, Matthews said discipline issues were the reason behind the player being absent from training.

Will Ryan Rickelton, the rookie Proteas batsman, get a debut against India in the second Test at the Wanderers? Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

New Proteas batter Ryan Rickelton has admitted excitement got to him in his first Test innings for South Africa against Bangladesh in Durban last week.

The 25-year-old left-hander, who is also an accomplished wicketkeeper, hit a bright 21 in the first innings, boldly getting off the mark with a reverse-sweep for four, before he mistimed a pull shot off fast bowler Ebadot Hossain and looped a catch to mid-on.

In the second innings he showed more composure under pressure, as he batted through a collapse to finish with 39 not out.