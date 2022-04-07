Load reduction: Eskom to cut power across six provinces today

Cheryl Kahla

Eskom announced on Thursday afternoon it would implement load reduction across South Africa from 5pm to 10pm today.

This will be done to “avoid overloading the Eskom network and damage to infrastructure in high-density areas”.

Therefore, outages are scheduled for the evening peak hours on Thursday, 7 April.

Here’s what you need to know.

Load reduction, 7 April 2022

Gauteng

Residents in Diepsloot, Soweto and West Rand are warned of outages between 5 and 10pm.

Diepsloot: Diepsloot West 1, 2, and 3.

Soweto: Central Western Jabavu, Meadowlands Zone 6 and 7, Meadowlands East Zone 3 and 4, Zones 9 and 10, Mofolo Central, Mofolo North and Mofolo South.

West Rand: Cosmo City, Kagiso Central, Kagiso Ext 8, Sinqobile and Zandspruit

Free State

In the Lejweleputswa District, the power will be out between 5pm and 10pm.

The outage will affect residents in Nyakallong (the Allanridge town overhead line) and Hani Park/Thabong (the Honda overhead line).

North West

Eskom will implement power cuts between 5 and 10pm on Thursday during the evening peak hours. Affected areas include the Rustenburg Sector .

This includes Lesetlheng, Ramoga, Lekgraal, Photsaneng Village, Greenside Masosobane and Kgale Village, as well as Manamakgotheng, parts of Greenside, Malla, Punodung, Windsor and Dithabaneng.

In the Klerksdorp, Mmabatho and Vryburg Sector, Khuma Ext 9 and Ikakgeleng residents will be affected.

ALSO READ: SA’s poor infrastructure costing farmers R8 billion per year

KwaZulu-Natal

The following areas will experiences a power outage between 5pm and 9pm:

Eastern Cape

The power will be cut in the Alfred Nzo District between 5pm and 9pm in following local municipalities:

Winnie Madikizela Mandela:

Zwelethu 0

Lurholweni C

Kimberly B

Lurholweni B

Madiba O

Mzamba Police Camp

Kwa-Mzizi

Madiba L

Madiba R

Mgungundlovu A

Madiba Q

Lurholweni A

Ebenhezer

Mgungungdlovu B

Umzimvubu

Mpendla,

Ncunteni,

Cabazi B,

Gubusi,

Bgodleni,

Bhadalala,

Cabazi A,

Chani,

Nqantosi B,

Makaula, Lubacweni

Ntabankulu:

Sidaville,

Cacadu,

Lufafa,

Mpendlamoya,

Ngwemnyama E,

Mirla,

Kwaveni,

Madamini A,

Skhulu A,

Lugalakaxa,

Ekutsheni,

Mafusini N,

Sityeni,

Mngazana

Northern Cape

Load reduction will be implemented between 5pm and 8pm today for residents in Lephoi township.

The Zwalluw/Bethulie 122kV overhead line will be disconnected to prevent overloading.