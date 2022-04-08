Late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s sister princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu passes away

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s sister princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu has passed on.

This was confirmed by her brother prince Mbonisi Zulu on Friday evening.

He told Newzroom Afrika that she was taken to a hospital in Newcastle on Friday morning and died in the afternoon.

Zulu told the news channel Zulu-Ndlovu and the late king had a close relationship as they grew up together.

“When the king revived the reed dance, she was at the forefront. She was close to the king, so when you talk about them, you talk about people who grew up in the royal family together. When you lose someone very close to you, now I’m the elder, you ask, who is next?”

The prince said it was his sister’s wish for the family to unite.

“She has always saying we as the family would love to meet our brother’s children. Losing her is a great loss for the family,” he said.

This comes just a year after King Zwelithini’s death from Covid-related complications while being treated for diabetes at a Durban hospital.

He was laid to rest at night at a private occasion attended by men only.

A month after King Zwelithini’s death, mother queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu passed one after being appointed the interim leader. She had been tasked with announcing the new king.