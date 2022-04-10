Daily news update: Ramaphosa slams cops “apartheid approach”, disruptive weather warning issued

Citizen Reporter

Here is your daily news update. Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Human Settlement Minister at the presidential imbizo in Bloemfontein, Free State. Photo: DHS/Twitter

After the botched multimillion asbestos project under former Free State premier Ace Magashule, Human Settlement Minister Mamoloko Kubayi announced a R30 million budget for asbestos eradication in the province.

People from across the province gathered at Dr Petrus Monamela indoor centre in Bloemfontein during the Free State leg of the presidential imbizo on Saturday. President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cabinet listened and responded to community’s concerns.

Residents didn’t hold back as they laid bare the lack of municipal services, corrupt government officials and periodic water and electricity cuts.

Kubayi said government would start fixing the old and dilapidated houses across the Free State townships.

“Human settlements has set aside R30 million as of 1 April to remove asbestos roofs in this province.

Picture: Twitter

Speaking to journalists on Saturday before a presidential imbizo in Bloemfontein, President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned police operations in Diepsloot where foreign nationals have reportedly been stopped and asked to produce proof of their identity.

“We cannot accept behaviour like that where people are hunted down that way and asked questions that way about their identity, because it takes us back to the apartheid way of doing things.

“We are now in a democracy and we should be very restrained and respectful of the rights of people in our country,” Ramaphosa said.

Photo for illustration: Rosebank Killarney Gazette

Police in the Western Cape have launched a manhunt for suspects who gunned down a 61-year-old secretary at Primrose Park Primary School in Manenberg on Friday.

According to eNCA, the woman was on her way to work when she was shot on Kunene Road outside the school premises.

It is reported that Zuraya Barden was with her 6-year-old grandson when the gunmen fired several shots on the driver’s side of the window, fatally wounding her, but leaving the grandson unharmed.

A family member told eNCA that they believed the incident was a hit, as none of her belongings were taken.

Western Cape police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said a murder case has been opened.

Most parts of South Africa can expect disruptive rainfall this weekend. Photo: iStock

The South Africa Weather service (Saws) has warned of disruptive rain and severe thunderstorms as well as heavy flooding throughout the weekend.

If you had an outdoor weekend planned, you might want to consider spending the next two days cosying up in your blankets, because these showers will be accompanied by cold weather conditions.

Rainfall and thundershowers are to be expected over the central and south-eastern parts of the country, which may damage informal infrastructure, cause localised flooding and possibly result in loss of life.

Provinces likely to be most affected are Gauteng, the North West, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal.

Saws has warned motorists to expect dangerous driving conditions as roads will be flooded.