Barely staggering to its feet after last year’s looting and arson which resulted in R17 billion of the South African Special Risks Insurance Association (Sasria) claims, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is again potentially going to suffer billions in damage – this time at the hand of nature.

Areas battered by heavy rain and floods are Chesterville, Molweni, Umlazi, KwaMashu, Inanda, Umdloti, Amanzimtoti, South Coast, KwaNdengezi and Clermont, with opposition parties urging premier Sihle Zikalala to declare a state of disaster in the province.

“While it’s too soon to assess the extent of the damage, KwaZulu-Natal is again being battered, this time by significant rainfall, floods and mudslides, leading to loss of life and damage to properties and vehicles,” said Budget Insurance head Tyrone Lowther.

The insurer’s emergency call centre was overwhelmed by people left stranded, he said.

The province recorded up to 45 deaths as a result of the heavy rainfall and floods, which resulted in road closures across large parts of the province, with a possibility of more as reports flood in.

Lindokuhle Dlamini, a resident from Mariannridge near Pinetown, said it was devastating. Many people, including her family, lost all of their belongings when their house collapsed.

“I’m just glad no one was in our house when it collapsed but I’m still worried because we haven’t heard anything about my uncle, who was washed away by the flood in Molweni,” Dlamini said.

“Where are we going to start after this, where do we go, who do we go to, where do we start looking for our things? We don’t even have electricity or water.”

A number of interventions have been rolled out by the provincial government.

“Disaster management teams and law enforcement are working together with social partners to provide relief to affected communities,” said Sipho Hlomuka, KZN cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has temporarily closed the Cato Ridge line due to the heavy rain affecting the safety of its trains and passengers.

“The lines are covered by mudslides and some are covered with rubble, which makes it impossible for the safe passage of trains in these affected areas,” said Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda.

MTN also confirmed more than 500 of its sites were down in the region due to the floods causing power outages at many of their sites. Some of the areas impacted by the outage include Durban South, South Coast, Umlazi, Amanzimtoti, Ballito and Salt Rock.

“Our major challenge right now is gaining access to the sites, with many roads being damaged or flooded, preventing us from refuelling our batteries or restoring power to the site,” MTN SA spokesperson Jacqui O’Sullivan said.

The South African National Defence Force has also been roped in to provide support to residents affected by floods.

