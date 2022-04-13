KZN flood aftermath: DPE works to clear roads to Durban Port

Narissa Subramoney

The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) said it is working with Transnet and other stakeholders including the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government, eThekwini municipality and Eskom to stabilise operations at the Port of Durban.

Transnet had gradually resumed operations at the Port by early Wednesday morning, with ongoing risk assessments being undertaken to ensure the safety of employees and infrastructure.

This follows heavy rains and flooding in and around the port precinct in the last few days, which resulted in port operations being suspended as a precautionary measure.

The Road Freight Association is requesting that, where possible, all trucks heading towards the Port of Durban be suspended for now.

It’s understood that trucks coming into the province are already forming long queues along the N3.

The Mariannhill Toll Plaza has a backlog of 10km all the way to Hammarsdale and according to the Road Traffic Inspectorate, local communities are now looting the trucks.

DPE said priority interventions, in collaboration with the eThekwini Municipality and Transport Authority, include repairing Bayhead Road – which is the main access road to the container terminals at the port and Island View.

Department officials are also investigating alternative access roads into the port while Bayhead Road is being repaired.

“There was a wash away of a section of Bayhead Road at the outfall of the Umhlathuzana canal into the harbour,” said the department in a statement.

“Cargo which will be prioritised for evacuation from the port today includes food, medical supplies and petroleum products.”

Shipping – which was suspended as a result of extensive debris caused by the adverse weather – is expected to resume once safety has been established for marine craft and vessel navigation.

The Transnet National Ports Authority, using its helicopters, managed to rescue 80 people trapped in various flooded areas around the city on Wednesday.

“There has been no damage to the pipeline’s infrastructure, and Transnet Pipelines will continue to supply fuel that is already in the system into the inland market,” said the department.

Eskom is also assisting the municipality to repair damaged infrastructure, and electricity was restored overnight to the Island View precinct.

Safety checks are being conducted before operations by customers can resume, as some customers’ facilities were damaged by the flooding.

Transnet Freight Rail is carrying out ongoing assessments on the rail network in Durban and surrounds to determine the extent of damage before any train services into and out of the port can resume. T

The North Coast, South Coast and mainline from Durban to Pietermaritzburg remain closed.

Meanwhile, even though operations in Richards Bay were not suspended, terminals are operating less efficiently, due to problems arising from handling wet cargo.

“Transnet continues to work with all stakeholders to ensure business continuity,” said the department.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is receiving updates from Transnet management and the Board, on the status of operations, and is providing necessary support to ensure full operations can resume as soon as it has been declared safe to do so.

