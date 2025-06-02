UPDATE: N3 Toll reopened in both directions after truck blockade

The N3 Toll Route has been reopened in both directions after an earlier blockage.

The N3 Toll Route has reopened in both directions at the Roadside/Reitz Interchange (N3-9 Km 14.0) after being blocked by trucks earlier.

N3 Toll Concession’s chief operating officer, Thania Dhoogra, confirmed that traffic is flowing.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding, and the efforts of our road incident management system (RIMS) partners who assisted in resolving the situation. Please continue to share the road responsibly and safely.

Trucks earlier blocked certain sections of the N3 Toll Route on Monday. It’s unclear what the truck drivers were protesting about.

Delays

Dhoogra urged motorists to approach the affected area with caution or delay their trips.

“Reports have been received of trucks obstructing the N3 Toll Route in both directions near the Roadside/Reitz Interchange in the Free State. This may be part of an orchestrated action.

“Road users are advised to approach the area with caution. If possible, please delay your trips to the area until further information has been received from law enforcement,” Dhoogra said.

Protests

This is not the first time the N3 Toll has been subjected to volatile protest action.

In October last year, the N3 Toll Concession warned motorists to delay travel due to an ongoing protest.

Six trucks were set alight, causing extensive damage.

In May, the N3 Toll Concession warned motorists to delay travel to Van Reenen’s Pass due to an ongoing community protest at the top.

In a video circulated on social media, vehicles were seen parked while people burned tyres on either side of the highway.

The N3 Toll Route is more than a tourism corridor, linking some of South Africa’s top holiday destinations. It is also an essential trade route connecting the country’s economic hub to its busiest port in Durban.

N3 Toll Concession

The N3TC manages a 415km section of the N3 Toll Route between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng.

Of all vehicles travelling on the N3 daily, 44% are trucks, a pattern which does not significantly change over weekends and during holidays.

