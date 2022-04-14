Tintanic Exhibition commemorates 110th year of the ship’s sinking

Citizen Reporter

About this time, 110 years ago, more than 2 000 passengers aboard the RMS Titanic could not imagine the grim events about to unfold – nor the legacy their voyage upon the “unsinkable” passenger liner would leave behind.

April 15 marks the anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic. To commemorate this historic event – in which more than 1 500 people perished – Randridge Mall in Randburg is hosting the Tintanic Exhibition.

Created by Gino Hart, Tintanic is a 1:29 scale model of the Titanic measuring 8.7m long, with nine different deck levels and featuring 4 000 rooms. It stands about 2m tall. Hart has a fascination with all things Titanic and his dream of building a Titanic “super model” began 20 years ago.

Gino Hart, creator of the “Tintanic”, poses with his 1:29 scale model of the Titanic, 13 April 2022, at Randridge Mall in Randpark Ridge, Randburg. The exhibition features real artefacts from the Titanic and is on display until 24 April. April 15 marks the 110 year anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic. Picture: Michel Bega

He has researched all aspects of the liner and has built a formidable collection of memorabilia himself.

The model on display was constructed over three years, between 2014 and 2017, using 160m2 of wood to build the decks, 55 000 rivets in the hull – all inserted by hand – 38 sheets of aluminium, 20l of glue and 100l of resin, and over countless hours.

The fifth-largest Titanic model in the world, the Tintanic has been touring across SA since 2018, and has been to 20 different locations. Hart estimated more than20 million people have viewed his model.

“Many people can view the model in a shopping centre,” says Hart, “but you get those special moments where a child will appear in the crowd with his own handbuilt miniature Titanic model and you can recognise the passion and the appreciation they have for the project.”

Although this is clearly an “unsinkable” passion for Hart, it’s also the last opportunity that the public will have to view Tintanic. From Randridge Mall, it will make a final voyage to a studio in Midrand where work will continue decorating the 4 000 rooms on board.

Schools and art facilities, including artists from Australia and Canada, will be involved in creating artworks and furnishings. Hart said fans can also join the Tintanic club to get updates via the website: www.unsyncable. co.za.

