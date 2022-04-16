Daily news update: Sabotage at Eldos substation, Hofmeyr’s homophobia, did Rihanna’s man cheat?

Citizen Reporter

Here is your daily news update. Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Aftermath of Eldorado Park Fire | Photo: Supplied

The executive mayor of the City of Johannesburg Mpho Phalatse has said the blaze that gutted the Eldorado Park substation (now dubbed the “City Power fire”) was a deliberate act of sabotage.

Several areas were plunged into darkness on Friday after a blaze gutted the substation.

Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi. Picture: @Tourism_gov_za/Twitter

With no end in sight for the 2022 KZN floods, we take a look at the impact to date using information from various government departments.

Speaking during a media briefing on Friday, Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi took stock of the fact of just how many people have lost their lives, houses, properties and other personal belongings as a result of the floods and outlined all the contributions and pledges made to help those affected by the KZN floods.

Steve Hofmeyr. Image: YouTube

Controversial Afrikaans pop musician Steve Hofmeyr has angered many South Africans with his recent comments about the LGBTIQ+ community – and possibly landed himself a half a million rand fine.

Hofmeyr caused controversy when he claimed Disney is grooming children to have sex with animals. He also believes the + in LGBTIQ+ represents bestiality.

Amina Muaddi | Picture: Instagram

Amina Muaddi spoke up after A$ap Rocky cheating rumours. After receiving an increased amount of attention for all the wrong reasons on Thursday, shoe designer Amina Muaddi has broken her silence.

Curiosity about who she is spiked after rumours that rapper A$Ap Rocky cheated on his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna with Amina.

A Ukrainian soldier stands on the road in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on April 13, 2022, amid Russia’s military invasion launched on Ukraine. FADEL SENNA / AFP

A Ukrainian military factory outside Kyiv that produced missiles allegedly used to hit Russia’s Moskva warship was partly destroyed by overnight Russian strikes, an AFP journalist at the scene saw Friday.

A workshop and an administrative building at the Vizar plant, in the Kyiv suburb of Vyshneve near the international Zhuliany airport, were seriously damaged.

Around 50 vehicles parked near the plant had their windows blown out.