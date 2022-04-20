Daily News Update: Songstress Lira suffers stroke in Germany, possible extension of State of Disaster in 3 months due to floods

Citizen Reporter

Afro-pop songstress and writer Lerato “Lira” Molapo (44) has suffered a stroke while travelling in Germany, her management team confirmed in a brief statement on Tuesday.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says the declaration of the National State of Disaster, due to the deadly floods in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of the Eastern Cape, was likely to last for up to three months with the possibility of government extending the legislation.

Dlamini-Zuma on Tuesday briefed the media virtually following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s televised address to the nation on Monday evening, on the devastating floods that have wreaked havoc in KZN and the Eastern Cape.

While energy experts have warned consumers to prepare for more blackouts after Eskom announced stage 4 load shedding until the end of the week, ordinary South Africans are not only being forced to put up with the inconvenience, but also have come out of pocket to survive.

Josiah Jiyane from Mabopane said the load shedding was affecting his household.

“It was a struggle to get the children to school. I had to make a fire to warm water for them to bath,” he said.

Lucas Radebe and Salomon Kalou during the AFCON 2023 qualifiers group stage draw at SuperSport Studio, Randburg on Tuesday. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

After not qualifying for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations, Bafana Bafana will once again go on a quest to try to qualify for the next tournament, which is the 2023 edition.

The South Africans were drawn in Group K, where they will go up against Liberia, neighbours Zimbabwe and Morocco for a place in next year’s tournament.

The draw for the qualifiers was held in Johannesburg on Tuesday.