From blackouts to breakthrough: Eskom delivers 365 days of power, ending SA’s load shedding nightmare

South Africans endured severe hardship under different stages of load shedding.

Eskom has delivered South Africa’s hardest‑won victory in recent memory, 365 consecutive days without a single second of load shedding, marking a historic turnaround from crisis to stability and restoring national confidence in the power grid.

Load shedding has been more than an inconvenience; it has rippled through businesses, stolen hours from households, eroded public trust, and dimmed South Africa’s economic potential with every blackout.

South Africans endured severe hardship under different stages of load shedding – from minor inconveniences at Stage 1 to crippling 16‑hour blackouts at Stage 8, causing unmeasured pain.

Milestone

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said the milestone marks a decisive turning point from a recovering grid to a stable, high‑performing power system, restoring national confidence and saving R26.9 billion in diesel costs over three years.

“While the legacy of load shedding once constrained economic activity and strained South African households, 365 consecutive days of uninterrupted power supply represent more than operational progress; it is a restoration of national confidence.

Technical expertise

Board Chair Mteto Nyati credited the achievement to Eskom’s technical expertise and disciplined execution of its generation recovery plan.

“This moment has been three years in the making since the inception of the generation recovery plan. Eskom’s employees have again delivered using their deep technical and institutional capability built over decades of public investment that remains a critical part of our national capacity, which will now increasingly focus on delivering cleaner sources of energy.”

Stable electricity

Group Chief Executive Dan Marokane said the milestone provides a stable platform for industry transformation and investor confidence.

“South Africa now has a stable electricity platform to enable an orderly transformation of the industry, as no energy market liberalisation in the world has been successful without a stable incumbent.”

Generation Executive Bheki Nxumalo added that morale is at an all‑time high, with improved maintenance and reliability underpinning the gains.

“The belief in ourselves and our pride has returned. Today represents the hardest-won progress in Eskom’s recent history and establishes a stable platform for continued performance improvement, achieved through consistent execution of maintenance and the improvement of each unit’s reliability across the system. “

Operational improvements

Key operational improvements OF Eskom’s milestone include a rise in the Energy Availability Factor from 54.56% to 65.16%, a decline in unplanned outages from 32.34% to 22.88%, and an 81% reduction in diesel expenditure.

These advances have enabled Eskom to support energy‑intensive industries, integrate more renewable energy, and strengthen financial performance, with Standard & Poor’s upgrading Eskom’s credit rating for the first time in over a decade.

The future

Looking ahead, Eskom said it plans a phased approach to repurposing older coal stations while safeguarding supply, expanding household access by ending load reduction in provinces such as the Northern and Western Cape, and sustaining reliability to support economic growth.

The utility emphasised that stability, discipline, and coordinated government support have been critical, and pledged to continue building a resilient, competitive, and cleaner energy future for South Africa.