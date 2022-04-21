WATCH: Sanral decision to keep charging toll fees on N2 slammed in new petition

North Coast Courier

Aside from the many challenges the recent floods have caused locally, motorists are annoyed that they are forced to pay toll fees on the N2 while secondary routes are closed.

Over the past 2 weeks various sections of the M4 between Umhlanga and Ballito, as well as the R102 between Tongaat and KwaDukuza, have been closed owing to structural issues and washed away roads.

These feeder and link roads are crucial for commuters who live near them, or for those who prefer not to pay tolls.

Since the floods however, these routes remain either partially or completely unusable, forcing anyone traveling between Umhlanga and northern KwaZulu-Natal to use the N2.

This has caused major traffic issues – particularly between Salt Rock and KwaDukuza.

Commuters have reported hours-long waiting times with queues at a standstill, which is causing major frustration.

Although the fact that tolls remain in operation is not the sole cause of the problem as repair work continues on the N2, it certainly exacerbates it.

Calls for Sanral to open the toll roads in the interim have so far fallen on deaf ears.

To raise awareness of the issue, KwaDukuza Residents Forum secretary, Riaan Verster, has started a petition calling for free use of the toll road until such time as auxiliary routes have reopened.

“While the floods have impacted communities across KZN, killing nearly 450 people, destroying homes, businesses and livelihoods, one state-owned enterprise has been “making hay while the sun shines” and profiteer from communities who have already gone through what has already been an unbearable set of circumstances,” the petition reads.

Verster described the decision to keep the tolls operational “callous at best and downright despicable at worst.”

At the time of publishing this article, the Umvoti and Tongaat tolls were both still operational and charging toll fees.

If you would like to sign the petition and join the mounting calls for Sanral to ease the already major burden that KZN residents are carrying, you can find it here.

This article was originally published by The Northcoast Courier and was republished with permission.

You can read the original article here.

