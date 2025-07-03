WATCH: ‘She was such a dynamite’ – Inside the memorial service of legendary actress Meme Ditshego

Ditshego passed away on Wednesday last week.

Family, friends and supporters are gathered at the SABC Radio Park Auditorium for the memorial service of veteran actress Meme Ditshego.

Ditshego passed away on the evening of Wednesday, 25 June, her agency confirmed in a statement.

“Whether through laughter or heartfelt storytelling, Meme had a rare gift: she made us feel. As her management, Eye Media Artists stands with her family during this painful time,” the statement added.

ALSO READ: Veteran actress Meme Ditshego has died

‘A celebration more than it is mourning’

Actress Lerato Mvelase, who was the MC at the memorial, described Ditshego as a lover of the finer things in life.

“Every time I spoke to her, there was laughter. She spoke about everything and anything. She wanted to laugh and have fun; she just genuinely loved nice things.

“I think today that’s why, for me, it’s a celebration more than it is mourning, because I know wherever she is in spirit, she would laugh at us for celebrating the fullness of her life. She was such a dynamite. She loved her craft, storytelling, and she loved us.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘The world has lost a true gentleman’ – Tributes pour in for actor Wiseman Sithole

Ditshego was a veteran of both screen and stage. She was popularly known for her roles in shows like Ga re Dumele, Sex and 30 Candles, and Onse Kasi.

NOW READ: Hey Neighbour Festival postponed as organisers negotiate new dates with artists