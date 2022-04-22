Sassa SRD Disaster relief: Here’s how to apply for your R1,200 voucher

Cheryl Kahla

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) this week urged residents in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) who are affected by the floods to apply for SRD grant vouchers.

The vouchers are meant to provide temporary relief to people affected by the floods – mainly those “who are unable to meet their family’s most basic needs”, Sassa said.

Sassa SRD disaster relief in KZN

Food vouchers worth R1,200

Sassa is providing food vouchers worth R1,200 per family, as well as additional grants for families who lost loved ones due to the natural disaster.

Furthermore, school uniforms will also be provided to learners in need. Here’s what you need to know and how to apply.

How to apply for the food voucher

Those in need of assistance should submit their contact details to the ward councillors or social workers at their nearest municipality.

Sassa said the vouchers will be made available for one month, as most residents’ lives “will normalise”, and the R350 SRD grant will still be available.

When can the vouchers be claimed?

Sassa said applications for the SRD disaster vouchers will be processed immediately after the assessment.

Once approval has been granted, the voucher will be issued.

ALSO READ: KZN floods: Death toll revised down to 435

Verification process unclarity

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) calls on the eThekwini Speaker to clarify the verification process for the SRD disaster vouchers.

The party has written to the municipal speaker Thabani Nyawose as some councillors had not been briefed or provided with a clear directive as to what will be expected of them.

The DA said: “We can confirm that the Speaker has not given that directive, and the DA has since written to him for clarity. All DA councillors are ready to assist with the application for this much-needed relief as soon as the Speaker gives the necessary directive and guidance.”