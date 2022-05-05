Both women transported safely home, says News Cafe Woodmead on human trafficking claims

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

News Cafe Woodmead has slammed claims that there are human trafficking activities at their premises and labelled it as misinformation.

The establishment trended after a patron shared on social media how two drunk women were taken to two separate cars, sparking speculation that there may be human trafficking activities happening on the premises.

The social media user said the two women were taken to the cars by the bouncers of the establishment.

The establishment has been trending since, as people warn others against going there due to safety issues.

But News Cafe Woodmead says there is no truth to the human trafficking claims.

“We take the safety and security of our customers and staff as our number one priority,” said News Cafe Woodmead on social media.

“We are therefore saddened by the misinformation from a recent post that has been circulating on social media regarding the safety of two of our female patrons. We can officially confirm that both our female patrons were assisted by our staff to their family members’ vehicles to be transported safely back home. We take great pride in ensuring that all our patrons at Woodmead News Cafe are safe and have a good time when they are at our venue. Friday night was no exception.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said following an investigation into the validity of the tweets, it has been established that the two women were not kidnapped, but were in fact picked up by their next of kin, contrary to what has been purported on social media.

Regarding the disappearance of 33-year-old Kgalalelo Tolo, who was reported missing after he was last seen leaving the same night club at Woodmead on Friday, 29 April 2022, an investigation revealed that he was involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident while walking home.

“His next of kin has been notified,” said Sello.

“The Management of the Saps in Gauteng cautions social media users to refrain from circulating and spreading unverified messages that seek to cause fear and panic amongst communities.”

Sello further reminded the public that there was no waiting period to report a missing person.

“Missing persons should be immediately reported at the nearest police station.”