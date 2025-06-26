Lesotho sangoma abandons bail in Kutlwano Shalaba murder case

The Sangoma is Khounyana is facing charges of premeditated murder, Human trafficking of a 2-year-old baby.

A 50-year-old undocumented Lesotho national and sangoma facing a slew of charges has abandoned his bail bid.

Sangoma, Sebokoana Khounyana, appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Khounyana is facing charges of premeditated murder, human trafficking of a 2-year-old baby, Kutlwano Shalaba and being illegal in the country.

Charges

His co-accused, the mother of the child, 32-year-old Kuneuwe Portia Shalaba, is facing charges of premeditated murder, human trafficking, conspiracy to commit robbery and making a false statement to the police.

It is alleged that on 10 November 2024, Shalaba’s mother, Keneuwe, took the two-year-old to Khounyane and requested him to kill her child because she was not happy with the child’s gender and was tired of hiding it from her family that the child was a girl.

Investigations revealed the mother allegedly received R75 000 in her bank account on the day the child was reported missing.

Baby poisoned

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the mother then allegedly fed the baby poison.

“After the baby died, it is alleged that the two took the child and buried her body in a shallow grave in Waterpan.

“After investigations by the police, the sangoma was arrested on 29 May 2025, and he subsequently made a confession and pointed out to the police where the body of the child was buried,” Mahanjana said

Court

After the brief appearance in court, the matter was postponed to 6 August 2025, for further investigation.

The court previously denied the mother’s release on bail.

Missing child

Meanwhile, a Gauteng family is pleading for the safe return of their 8-year-old daughter.

Omphile Sebiloane, a Grade 2C pupil from Shalimar Ridge Primary School, was allegedly kidnapped from her home in Ratanda, Heidelberg, this week.

According to the family, Omphile was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, a maroon top and a black jacket with pyjamas underneath.

Omphile’s alleged kidnapping comes after the brutal murder of teenager Lukhona Fose.

The 14-year-old Fose, a grade 8 pupil at Ikusasalethu Secondary School in Braamfischerville, was found dead with her body mutilated in an empty field on Sunday, 1 June 2025.

