Daily news update: Oscar Mabuyane re-elected, Hillary Gardee murder and Charlotte Maxeke casualty reopens

Oscar Mabuyane has been re-elected as Provincial Chairperson for African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape.

About 1,477 votes were counted and Mabuyane won his re-election to the post with 812 votes to 662 for public works MEC Babalo Madikizela.

Other delegates who were elected to the top five include Mlungisi Mvoko, who was elected as Deputy Chairperson and beat Xolile Nkompela with 812 votes.

Lulama Ngcukiatobi was elected as Provincial Secretary, Helen August obtained 805 votes and was elected as Deputy Provincial Secretary, and Zolile Williams obtained 799 votes to be elected Provincial Treasurer.

Photo: Nigel Sibanda

Political party the Congress of the People (Cope) refuted claims that former President Thabo Mbeki was among senior African National Congress (ANC) leaders who were behind the formation of the party.

According to a report in The Sowetan, this comes after political commentator JJ Tabane alleged in an interview ANC leaders including Mbeki, Tito Mboweni, Trevor Manuel, and Kgalema Motlanthe and Enoch Godongwana were responsible for the formation of Cope in the lead-up to the 2009 elections.

Philip Dukashe/Twitter

Eskom has announced that its Group Executive for Generation, Phillip Dukashe has resigned.

The parastatal made the announcement on Monday.

Eskom said Dukashe’s last day will be on 31 May 2022.

“In his resignation letter and discussions with Eskom executives, Mr Dukashe has cited the critical need to achieve a balance for the benefit of his health, family and work responsibilities. Phillip leaves behind a competent team to ensure the sustainability of the Generation Division.”

The late Hillary Gardee. Photo: Facebook

It has been confirmed that an employee in the Mpumalanga ANC chief whip’s office has been arrested in connection with the murder of Hillary Gardee.

The three suspects arrested in connection with Gardee’s murder were expected to appear in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning.

According to News24, ANC’s Mpumalanga legislature chief whip, Fidel Mlombo, said the arrest of his office’s employee is “highly regrettable”.

Photo: Facebook/Willem Bezuidenhout

McFroggie anyone? A family’s Friday night takeout was ruined when McDonald’s Secunda included an unwanted ingredient – a dead frog.

Willem Bezuidenhout shared photos of the meal on Facebook, thanking the branch for the “not-so-wonderful surprise on my daughter’s meal”.

The family of six ordered burgers on 6 May when the couple’s 13-year-old daughter made the gruesome discovery on her McChicken-burger.

Parking lot at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital collapsed following after fire that began on Friday, 20 April 2021. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

National Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla announced that operations at the casualty unit at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital are ‘gradually’ resuming- but major construction in the same ward is not completed.

The Accident and Emergency Department is located in Block 1 Level 6.

“Work will begin soon on the rest of Block 1 and will proceed in a staged approach through the rest of the hospital,” said Phaahla.

