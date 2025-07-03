Top 10 stories of the day: RIP David Mabuza | Driver nabbed with 80 Zim nationals | Hey Neighbour postponed

Here’s your daily news update for Thursday, 3 July 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In the news today, former South African Deputy President David Mabuza has died.

Meanwhile, a bus driver has been arrested for transporting 80 undocumented foreign nationals.

Furthermore, the much-anticipated Hey Neighbour Festival has been postponed.

Former SA deputy president David Mabuza has died

Former South African Deputy President David Mabuza has died.

Mabuza, also known as the Cat, passed away in a Sandton hospital on Thursday after a prolonged battle with ill health. He was 64 years old.

Former deputy president David Mabuza. Picture: Gallo Images

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula confirmed Mabuza’s passing.

“It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that we learn of the passing of former deputy president of the republic and stalwart of our movement, Comrade David Dabede Mabuza.”

Bus driver arrested after transporting nearly 80 undocumented Zimbabweans

A bus driver has been arrested and his human cargo escorted back to the border after failing to escape authorities.

The police’s border unit was aided by South African National Parks Rangers in tracking a bus loaded with undocumented foreign nationals on Monday.

Entrance to the Beitbridge Border Post in Limpopo. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The driver of the bus was charged with the Conveyance of Illegal Immigrants and given a fine of at least R100 000.

The much-anticipated Hey Neighbour Festival has been postponed.

Originally scheduled for August, the festival will now take place in December 2025.

Doja Cat was set to headline this year’s Day two of the festival in August. Picture: dojacat/Instagram

In a statement on Thursday, the organisers said the decision was a strategic one, aimed at ensuring the festival’s long-term success and sustainability.

“While the festival was set to feature world-class performances, including the highly anticipated appearances by Doja Cat, Central Cee, Black Coffee, and Leon Thomas, to name a few, the organisers have made the strategic decision to reschedule the festival in order to ensure its continued success and sustainability,” the statement read.

Malema’s revenge politics puts ANC on notice

EFF leader Julius Malema has vowed the EFF will vote with the DA to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa in the mooted motion of no confidence.

If this move is successful, it could see DA leader and Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen becoming the first white president since the dawn of democracy in 1994.

EFF commander in chief Julius Malema. Picture: Facebook/Economic Freedom Fighters

“I want to warn you that this country will have a white president. Steenhuisen will be president if the ANC is behaving the way it is doing,” said Malema yesterday.

“The motion of no confidence will come, we will vote with the DA. Then, when it is time elect a president, we will abstain and the ANC will lose.”

Woman awarded R2.2m after losing eye when hit by police’s rubber bullet

A woman from the North West has been awarded R2.2 million in damages after being struck in the eye by a rubber bullet fired by police during a protest.

The North West High Court in Mahikeng ruled in favour of Elizabeth Matshidiso Jack, who suffered a major eye injury six years ago.

Picture: iStock

She subsequently launched a civil claim against the minister of police.

Here are five more stories of the day:

