Admissions for Grades 1 and 8 for 2023 to open in July

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has announced that online admissions for Grades 1 and 8 for the 2023 academic year will open on 22 July 2022.

But there will be a few changes. The department, after reviewing the two-phased approach, has decided to follow a single application process, meaning all applicants will be able to apply at the same time during the application period.

“We believe this overall simplified application process will satisfy everyone,” said Lesufi.

The application period will start on 22 July 2022 at 08:00 AM for Grade 1 and Grade 8 applications and will close on 19 August 2022 at 00:00 AM.

To apply, visit the admissions website. Parents and guardians will receive SMS notifications of placement offers to either accept or decline from 3 – 31 October 2022.

The department has urged all parents to formally apply for Grade 1 admission because Grade R pupils will not automatically be accepted to the next grade without an application, even if they apply to the schools where they are currently enrolled in.

This means that all school children that are five years old, turning six by 30 June 2023 and are enrolled in Grade R, or pupils that are not in any type of school, must apply for admission at a minimum of three and a maximum of five schools.

Parents and guardians must upload or submit certified copies of the following documents within seven days of applying:

Parent and Child ID or Passport

Refugee Permit

Asylum Seeker Permit

Permanent Residence Permit

Study Permit

South African Birth Certificate

Proof of Home Address

Proof of Work Address

Latest School Report and Clinic Card/Immunisation Report (Grade one only)

Parents and guardians will be given until 26 August 2022 (seven days after the application period ends) to upload or submit their documents.

It is important to note that documents uploaded or submitted after the application closing date will be considered incomplete applications and will only receive placement at available schools between 1 – 15 December 2022.

Schools will receive an auto alert each time new documents are uploaded. The system will highlight all uploaded documents for verification.

The system will prompt schools to specify if an applicant submitted documents or not. If verified, the system will prompt the school to verify and update the document status. If not verified, the system will create an alert on the parent’s profile and an SMS will be sent to the parent to submit or upload documents.

Parents and guardians applying to boarding schools in Gauteng must apply directly at identified schools. Applications to boarding schools will take place from 1 June 2022 – 19 August 2022.

Placement of applicants with documents uploaded/delivered within the regulated period will be prioritised.

It must be noted that placement will be conducted as per the following admission regulations:

· Home address within feeder zone

· Siblings

· Work address

· Within 30 km Radius

· Beyond 30km Radius

Decentralised Walk-In Centres in different areas have also been set up to assist people who cannot apply online.

Parents and guardians who experience challenges during the application period are encouraged to visit District Offices and Decentralised Walk-In Centres or call the GDE’s Contact Centre 0800 000 789.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

