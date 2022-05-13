School stabbing: Grade 10 pupil dies in bullying altercation

Citizen Reporter

A grade 10 pupil was stabbed at Thaba-Jabula school in Soweto on Thursday and later died at the hospital.

A grade 9 pupil fatally stabbed the grade 10 pupil during a fight at the Thaba-Jabula secondary school in Pimville.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) alleges the grade 9 pupil was defending his younger brother from being bullied by the deceased.

The grade 9 pupil reportedly stabbed the deceased four times on school premises before fleeing the scene.

An educator took the Grade 10 pupil to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

“Unfortunately the pupil succumbed to his injuries at about 5pm while receiving medical attention,” read the statement.

Police were called to the scene and the alleged stabber was placed under arrest.

School disrupted

The GDE had planned to send Psycho-Social Officials to the school on Friday but the parents stormed in and demanded the school release the learners.

“School has been dismissed for the day because some learners began fighting among themselves,” read the statement.

The MEC of education in Gauteng has condemned the violent incident and bullying at the school.

“We strongly condemn the violent behaviour at Thaba-Jabula Secondary School.”

“We always encourage learners to report incidents of bullying so that disciplinary action is taken against perpetrators, revenge cannot be a solution,” said MEC of education Panyaza Lesufi.

He appeals for parents to allow their children to resume school on Monday.

“This is to appeal to parents to allow schooling to resume so that the necessary support is provided to the school community. We wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased learner,” Lesufi added.

