Daily news update: Operation Dudula in WC, stage 2 load shedding, Mbalula’s promises

Controversial anti-immigrant group Operation Dudula on Saturday launched a Western Cape branch.

The movement, led by Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini – also known as Nhlanhla Paballo Mohlauli – has been targeting undocumented migrants in areas with a high density of foreigners in South Africa.

Operation Dudula has been accused of stoking xenophobic sentiments over its claims that illegal immigrants are behind the country’s high unemployment rate and crime levels.

2,389MW of capacity is out due to planned maintenance while another 17,810MW is unavailable due to breakdowns. Photo: iStock

Eskom will be implementing stage 2 load shedding from Saturday “due to further loss of generating capacity”.

The embattled power utility will switch off the lights from 5 pm to 10 pm every day throughout the week.

As per Eskom’s power alert: “Loadshedding will be repeated at the same time throughout the coming week as the capacity shortages persist”.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula discussing the Easter road statistics during a press conference, on 28 April 2022, at Grasmere Toll Plaza. Photo: The Citizen/Michel Bega

Residents of the informal settlement on the railway line in Langa told Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Friday that they would not move until they had been shown the land they will be moved to.

The residents spoke at an event at Brown’s Farm swimming pool in Philippi organised by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) to inform the Minister of progress made to restore the Central Line.

Cape Town’s Central Line, the busiest line serving the poorest communities, including Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain, Nyanga and Bonteheuwel, was last operational in October 2019 when trains were suspended because of cable theft and vandalism.

Photo: iStock

An Eastern Cape grade 12 teacher was gunned while travelling from revision camp on Wednesday, 11 May.

A group of educators from Mgezwa High School were travelling in one vehicle after revision classes for grade 12 pupils.

The unknown gunman reportedly opened fire on the vehicle with the teachers in transit.

