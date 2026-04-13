Weather alert: Yellow level 2 storm warning issued for four provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Tuesday, 14 April 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warns of severe thunderstorms, hail, and damaging winds on Tuesday. KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Free State, and North West face a risk of flooding.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 14 April 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 13-14 April 2026:

Partly cloudy in the west, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in places over the central and eastern parts.#saws #weatheroutlook #SAWeather #Warning pic.twitter.com/VMA6U8y014 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 13, 2026

Weather warnings: Tuesday, 14 April 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, lightning, hail, and damaging winds, resulting in localised flooding and damage to settlements and infrastructure, which are expected over KwaZulu-Natal, the escarpment of Mpumalanga, the central and eastern parts of the Free State, and the extreme southern parts of the North West.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 14 April 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect clouds in the south-west; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect it to be cloudy at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

The day will start with clouds in the central and eastern parts at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers, but scattered in the south-west. No rain is expected in the north.

North West:

Cloudy and cool to warm weather awaits North West residents with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated over the western parts.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect cloudy and cool to warm conditions with widespread to scattered showers and thundershowers. It will become partly cloudy in places in the late afternoon.

Northern Cape:

The day will be cloudy at first with morning fog along the coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central and eastern parts. It will be fine in the extreme west.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog over the south-western parts; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with a chance of rain over the south-western parts from late evening.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog in places in the south; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north in the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog in places; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with showers and thundershowers over the northern and eastern parts.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, the conditions will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers in the north and west, or otherwise isolated.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.