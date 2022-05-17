Daily news update: Petrol price, Knorr product recall and R350 million Cuba donation

Citizen Reporter

South Africans are in for a massive petrol price hike from next month.

This comes after the fuel levy reprieve that was granted to consumers by government to assist them with a lower petrol price kicks in again from the end of May.

Speaking to The Citizen, economist Dawie Roodt said motorists should brace themselves for a steep petrol hike.

Roodt said there are three factors that will add to the increase in the petrol price next month.

A sophisticated criminal syndicate has reportedly been stealing millions of rand worth of fuel at Eskom’s Kriel Power Station in Mpumalanga.

Investigative journalism unit, amaBhungane, on Monday, reported that the syndicate worked in cahoots with Eskom officials, police and trucking companies to steal fuel from the coal-powered station.

The syndicate has reportedly been exploiting a design flaw at the station that has to do with a weigh bridge.

Knorr announced a recall of one of their Cup-a-Soup batches as the cold weather sweeps in.

The Knorr Cup-a-Soup products are quite popular during the winter season and the brand confirmed their Beef and Vegetable Lite boxes mistakenly contained sachets of Knorr “Cup-a-Soup Beef and Vegetable Regular”.

“As a result, the affected stock does not declare the presence of wheat and gluten as allergens on the box,” Knorr said.

They have advised people who have any boxes of Knorr “Cup-a-Soup Beef and Vegetable Lite” marked with BB 22SEPT 23 2082 E to not use them, but rather return them to their nearest retailer for a refund.

Fresh allegations of racism against Stellenbosch University have emerged following an incident over the weekend.

It is alleged by the South African Students Congress (Sasco) that a white student broke into a black student’s room at Huis Marais residence in the early hours of Sunday morning and urinated on his books and laptop.

“Sasco condemns with the highest contempt the racist actions of the racist hooligan who attacked a fellow black student.

“On the morning of May 15, the said racist trespassed and racially attacked the first year black student in his room in Huis Marais in Stellenbosch University,” Sasco’s statement reads.

Civil rights organisation AfriForum has revealed that the planned R50 million donation to Cuba by the South African government is nothing but pocket change compared to the full planned donation they hope to make.

The organisation on Monday said that the actual amount of money that would be donated to Cuba is a staggering R350 million with the R50 million simply being the first of several instalments.

AfriForum said that it has obtained this information from the court records as part of its review application.

In a statement, AfriForum said that the South African government has agreed to a contract with the government of Cuba in terms of “which the R50 million will only be the first payment in the more than a quarter-billion rand.

Springbok and former Lions flyhalf Elton Jantjies will appear in court on Monday following an incident during a flight from Dubai to Johannesburg on Sunday.

This is what we know so far:

According to a statement by the 31-year-old’s agents, InTouchSports, the flyhalf was travelling back to South Africa from Dubai after a holiday in Turkey. He was travelling alone, with his family still in Turkey. He is said to have landed on Sunday morning at OR Tambo airport.

ActionSA said it was saddened by the death of Xolani Nala, who had only joined the party on 10 May 2022.

Nala, a former Democratic Alliance (DA) ward councillor in eThekwini, died in a car accident on Sunday morning.

“Nala succumbed to his injuries at the scene,” ActionSA said in a statement.

“ActionSA conveys condolences to the entire Nala family, the community of eThekwini, and eShowe, where Nala was born and bred,” the party added.

