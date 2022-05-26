Zwelinzima Vavi reelected Saftu general secretary

Faizel Patel

Zwelinzima Vavi has claimed victory at the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) elective congress.

Vavi maintained his position as general secretary of the trade union federation at its second national congress in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg in the early hours of Thursday morning.

He saved his career in the labour federation by beating Moses Mantsoe after 689 votes were cast.

Vavi secured a lead of 389 votes while Moses Mantsoe garnered 300 votes.

His slate got four out of the six leadership positions including Ruth Ntlokotse as president, Moredi Mosina as 2nd President and Nontembeko Luziph as Deputy General Secretary.

Saftu’s largest affiliate the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) had been calling for Vavi’s removal throughout the conference.

While the duo had been at loggerheads, with Vavi blaming attempts to have him removed from office on Numsa’s general secretary Irvin Jim.

This follows the issuing of an intent to suspend Vavi after he was accused of financial misconduct.

Earlier, Jim threatened Saftu that should four suspended national office bearers not be allowed to stand for election, Numsa would boycott the conference and potentially break away from Saftu.

The four were President Mac Chavalala who ultimately lost to Ntlokotse while others included Second Deputy President Thabo Matsose, Deputy General-Secretary Phakedi Moleko and National Treasurer Motshwari Lecogo.

However, two of the four suspended office bearers have since been re-elected with Motshwari Lecogo re-elected National Treasurer and Thabo Matsose now elected First Deputy President.

Following the heated congress, it will now have the job of attempting to unite and focus on teh strife of workers in the country.

