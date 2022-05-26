Powerball jackpot: One Joburg player bagged R126 million – Was it you?

Cheryl Kahla

The life-changing R126 million Powerball jackpot in Friday’s draw goes to one lucky Lotto player from Florida in Roodepoort, Johannesburg.

The player spent R22.50 via the quick-pick selection at at Superspar on Goldman Street, bagging the massive R126,589,752.05 prize pot.

Powerball jackpot unclaimed

According to Ithuba Holdings, the South African Lottery operation, the winnings from draw 1303 has yet to be claimed.

The player is urged to visit Ithuba offices to process their winning. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said:

“We congratulate our latest multi-millionaire. […] On this note, we also urge all other players to continue to check their tickets, as there are a number of unclaimed tickets due to expire in six months.”

Congratulations GAUTENG! You have a new #PowerBall jackpot winner of R126,589,752.05 from the 20/05/22 draw. #QuickPick ticket selection & wager amount was R22.50. pic.twitter.com/37fqYck5ls— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 24, 2022

Unclaimed lotto winnings

As at 30 April 2022, a whopping R279,451,903 has yet to be claimed across the Ithuba portfolio, including the smaller prize winnings.

Winnings totalling R109,760,846.40 due to expire within the next six months.

Unclaimed winnings from expired tickets will be transferred to the National Lottery Distribution Trust Fund, “for reallocation to good causes.”

“From time to time, are transferred a small portion of unclaimed and expired funds are used to support the popular Guaranteed Jackpot Programme.”

April’s R94 million jackpot

A recent big win saw R94,446,937 million of a R134 million prize pot claimed when someone spent R25.00 on a quick pick selection purchased on a banking app.

Meanwhile, Ithuba has warned South Africans to be careful of fake or fraudulent jackpot notifications.

“The only way to win with the National Lottery is to by and be in possession of a winning ticket. The National Lottery will never send you an email or SMS stating the value of your winning or asking for your details in order to claim your winnings.

Winners who receive winnings of R50 000 and above receive free trauma counselling and financial advice from professional psychologists and a team of financial advisors at no additional cost.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel.



