Daily news update: Mkhwebane vs Ramaphosa, Manyi on judiciary and Ex-Transnet executives granted bail

Five former senior Transnet executives arrested on Friday on charges of corruption have been granted bail totalling R425,000 by the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court.

The former executives, including former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama, were arrested at the Brackendowns Police Station in the East Rand by the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate (ID).

They face charges of contravention of the Public Finance Management Act, fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s foundation says it’s not surprising that the president of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), Mandisa Maya, decided to dismiss the former president’s reconsideration application.

The spokesperson for the foundation, Mzwanele Manyi, on Thursday claimed that the justice system had always been stacked against Zuma.

“Obviously the initial reaction is that of disappointment, but I would be lying to you if I say we were surprised.

“It has become a norm for [former] president Zuma to lose cases. It’s almost like it’s a standard position for all the courts but we soldier on,” Manyi said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she sent her letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa explaining why he should not suspend her “under protest”.

This after the Presidency on Friday announced that Mkhwebane had submitted reasons why she should not be suspended amid Parliament’s impeachment process against her.

Although Mkhwebane confirmed she had indeed submitted the reasons to the president on Thursday, she said had done so under protest.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has launched has an investigation after one of the suspects connected to Hillary Gardee’s murder was found with a phone in prison.

The suspect, Philemon Lukhele, has been detained at the Nelspruit Correctional Centre in Mpumalanga and was caught in possession of the phone on Tuesday.

According to the department, phones are classified as contraband inside correctional facilities.

“An investigation is currently underway as it is critical to ascertain the circumstances under which this mobile phone was smuggled and the people involved.

Namhla Mtwa’s family says an arrest should have been made by now for her murder and criticised the police (Saps) for the delays.

Police Minister Bheki Cele, alongside National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, on Thursday visited the family of the 35-year-old who was shot outside her home in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, on 21 April in a suspected gender-based violence (GBV) attack.

Speaking to the media in Mthatha, Cele said Mtwa was failed because no case was opened with the provincial Saps by the victim or on her behalf.

“We do find that Namhla was failed by many of us. She was failed by friends, maybe by some members of the family colleagues and by the community.”

The father of the three siblings, who died at school on Thursday after consuming “energy drinks” he had allegedly given them, was found unconscious at their home in Ratanda, near Heidelberg, police said.

Gauteng police said the man was in hospital under police guard after the children – aged six, 13, and 16 – died from suspected poisoning.

They children were pupils at Ratanda Primary and Khanya Lesedi Secondary Schools in Ratanda.

Preliminary reports alleged that the father gave all of his five children energy drinks in the morning while they were preparing for school. Four of them consumed the energy drink after arriving at school, but the fifth child did not.

