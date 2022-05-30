Daily news update: Horror bus crash, SA receives aid from Qatar, arrest of Molefe ‘imminent’

Citizen Reporter

Here is your daily news update. Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

The South African government on Sunday received humanitarian aid from Qatar to help it deal with the devastation caused by floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

The aid includes food, clothing and medical supplies.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma praised Qatar for the aid.

“A good friend is an all-weather friend, they are the first country to help us,” said Dlamini-Zuma.

Picture: Jacques Nelles

Two Hawks officers were arrested after allegedly providing ammunition to a traditional healer.

The two officers, a lieutenant-colonel and a captain, were involved with supply chain management at the Hawks’ national headquarters.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo, a sting operation was set up after information was received about the lieutenant-colonel who intended to supply Saps ammunition to a traditional healer.

Former Eskom and Transnet CEO, Brian Molefe at the State Capture Commission, on 15 January 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

Former CEO Brian Molefe and former CFO Anoj Singh are unlikely to escape arrest over corruption at Transnet.

City Press reports that Molefe and Singh are next in line after five former senior Transnet executives were arrested on Friday.

The former executives arrested by the Hawks on Firday included former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama.

The other four arrested were former Transnet acting group chief financial officer Garry Pita, former group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi, Regiments Capital shareholder Eric Wood and Trillian Asset Management director, Daniel Roy.

The City Press report said that plans to have Molefe and Singh arrested are at an advanced stage. They are likely to appear in court in July with Gama and the other executives.

A bus crash on the N3 in Heidelberg, Gauteng, left some passengers dead and others injured. Picture: Arrive Alive

A bus crash on the N3 in Heidelberg, Gauteng, has left some passengers dead and dozens injured.

The incident took place on Sunday morning when the bus crashed off a bridge near the N3 Die Hoek Toll Plaza.

The bus crash left more than 60 people injured.

According to ER24, paramedics arrived at the scene to find the bus on its roof on the side of the road.

Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Gallo Images/City Press/Tebogo Letsie

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s bid to rope in two Constitutional Court (ConCourt) judges into her office’s investigation relating to a leaked SMS has failed for now.

Mkhwebane’s office has decided to withdraw subpoenas it had issued against Justice Jody Kollapen and Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo, who is acting in the ConCourt, after the General Council of the Bar of South Africa (GCB) threatened to go the legal route, Sunday Times has reported.

The subpoenas required the judges to submit affidavits in an investigation into an SMS sent last month by legal consultant Ismail Abramjee.