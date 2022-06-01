UIF urges employers to lodge disputes or appeals for Covid-19 Ters claims

Kgomotso Phooko

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) is urging employers who are dissatisfied with the Covid-19 Ters application or payment process to lodge a dispute or appeal with the fund, in order for cases to be reviewed by the dispute committee.

The Covid-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) was introduced by the Department of Employment and Labour on 27 May 2020.

This to compensate employees that were affected by the lockdown period, which resulted in many businesses shutting down.

Constant changes on self-portal

During the UIF employer advocacy session held in Paarl, Western Cape on Tuesday, UIF Assistant Director: Provincial Operations in the Western Cape, David Matibidi said employers could not cope with constant changes on the self-service portal.

“Some employers could not cope due to many changes and controls that have been implemented on the self-service portal, and that process cannot be compromised as part of the requirement,” said Matibidi.

According to Matibidi the disputes can appeal related to:

Failed bank verifications

Password reset/access to Ters platform.

Payment of unverified foreign nationals.

CSV failures including periods prior to the closure date.

Declarations

Unprocessed claims with error messages- no action taken by employer

Appeals open for the following lockdown period and sectors:

16 October 2020 to 31 December 2020- Hospitality, liquor and tourism

01 January 2021 to 15 March 2021- Hospitality, liquor and tourism

16 March 2021 to 27 June 2021- Events management, stadiums and golf course

28 June 2021 to 25 July 2021- Hospitality, liquor and tourism

Assistant Director on Compliance, Mr. Shaka Dladla said the fund is moving to an online system and clients should utilise it to register, declare, and make contributions to the Fund using the uFiling system.

Compliance Certificates now free online

Employers can now access the e-Compliance Certificate free online.

“The UIF has implemented the online Electronic Compliance Certificate system (eCC) with a view to improve services to our clients and other related matters,” said Dladla.

The disputes can be lodged via call centre (0800 030 007), employers will be required to submit a dispute form accompanied by relevant supporting documents and motivation for not lodging the claim timeously.

He also urged employers to ensure that monthly contributions are paid either to SARS or UIF on or before the 7th of each month, to avoid incurring interests or penalties.

