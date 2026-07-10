King Misuzulu responds to viral video insulting wife and Shembe

In the end, the queen says: 'This is the life I live, day and night.'

The office of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has responded to a viral video of the seemingly angry king insulting his wife, Queen Nomzamo Myeni, and Unyazi Lwezulu of the Nazareth Baptist Church [Shembe church leader].

In the video, which the office says is old, the king is seen holding what appears to be a bottle of alcohol while hurling insults at the queen, while another woman tries to calm him down.

He claims nothing goes right when his wife is involved, and says the Zulu nation is not happy with her.

He further calls Shembe “islima” [idiot].

In the end, the queen says, “This is the life I live, every day.”

‘Old video’

In a statement, King Misuzulu says the video is old and does not reflect the current circumstances within the royal household.

The video surfaced on Thursday, 9 July, when the king and queen jointly undertook official duties at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace, where they received a delegation from Mmusi Maimane’s Build One South Africa (Bosa).

In the video, the king threatens to turn his back on the queen; however, the statement explains they have since resolved their differences.

“The continued participation of His Majesty and Her Majesty in official engagements together reflects their shared commitment to the institution of the Zulu Monarchy and to the service of the nation,” says spokesperson Mpikayise Buthelezi.

“It also demonstrates that the difficult circumstances portrayed in the recordings belong to a period that has since been overtaken by reconciliation, reflection, and the continued fulfilment of their responsibilities.”

Apology

Although he pointed out that the video was old, the king acknowledged that his utterances were unacceptable. He says the words “fell short of the dignity, restraint, and decorum that the nation rightfully expects from its Monarch”.

“His Majesty recognises that the words spoken have caused pain, disappointment, embarrassment and disquiet among members of the Royal Family, amakhosi, the Royal Household, religious leaders and the broader Zulu Nation.

“His Majesty deeply regrets the hurt caused by his utterances and humbly asks those who were affected to receive his sincere expression of remorse. He acknowledges that leadership carries an enduring responsibility to demonstrate wisdom, patience and respect, even during moments of personal difficulty.”

King Misuzulu further said he had sent a delegation of senior Royal House Elders to engage with the Shembe church leader.

“The delegation has been instructed to formally convey His Majesty’s profound regret regarding the unfortunate utterances made during that private exchange and to reaffirm the deep and enduring respect that His Majesty and the Zulu Throne hold for Unyazi Lwezulu and the Nazareth Baptist Church.

“His Majesty hopes that his sincere expression of regret will be received in the spirit in which it is offered and that those who have been hurt will find it within their hearts to accept his remorse.”

The king urged the public to consider the full context when old videos surface on social media and instead, assess his current leadership and conduct.

“His Majesty remains committed to preserving the dignity, unity and integrity of the Royal Household and the Zulu Kingdom. He further remains committed to fostering reconciliation, mutual respect and constructive dialogue among all those who serve the nation.”