Human Rights Commission drags Steve Hofmeyr to court over Disney bestiality comments

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said it will be instituting legal proceedings against Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr for his remarks that Disney’s agenda is to groom children to have sex with animals. Hofmeyr also said the LGBTQ+ community represents bestiality.

The proceedings will be instituted in the Gqeberha High Court, sitting as an Equality Court on Friday.

The commission said it was alerted to the concerning remarks made by Hofmeyr on social media relating to the LGBTIQ+ community.

The commission said it was further approached by a non-profit organisation stationed in Gqeberha, reporting the comments as an alleged human rights violation.

Hofmeyr posted the comment in Afrikaans on Twitter.

“…Waar my generasie geleer het om met muise eende en honde te praat gaan ons kinders geleer word hoe om met muise, eende en honde seks te he…” (Where my generation learned to talk to mice ducks and dogs, our children are going to be taught how to have sex with mice, ducks and dogs)

The commission said from its assessment of the statements, Hofmeyr’s comments may seriously demean and humiliate members of the LGBTIQ+ community, thereby affecting their rights to equality and dignity as determined in section 9 and 10 of the Constitution.

“The Commission is further of the view that the comments made, which appear to be in response to Disney’s undertaking to move towards greater inclusivity on their platform, may be in contravention of Section 11 of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act, 2000 (Equality Act), read with section 1.”

“Serious harassment towards the LGBTIQ+ community therefore, needs to be addressed summarily. The Commission underscores the importance of promoting and protecting the rights of all LGBTIQ+ and of gender non-confirming persons,” the commission said.

The commission said it will further conduct a follow up inspection at Greenville Primary School.

It said the follow-up inspection will be as a result of persisting, human rights violations which have the potential to impede pupils from being able to access education.

“The inspection will inform any possible urgent redress required in this regard,” the commission said.

