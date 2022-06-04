Rand Water urges consumers to conserve water as reservoirs fill up

Narissa Subramoney

Rand Water confirmed that maintenance works at F46 and Vereeniging Water Treatment Plant have been successfully completed.

“Along with the two main works, a few other equally critical maintenance works were conducted within the same network,” said the waterboard in a statement.

Photo supplied: Rand Water

Additional repairs and maintenance also took place at the Lethabo Pumping Station, Pumpset 5 and 6 at Eikenhof and the City Power substation.

“The welding work, quality assurance (NDT) and the commissioning of the entire system were completed

within stipulated 24 hours’ time,” said Rand Water.

“Whilst we experienced higher than was anticipated water consumption, the system held on.”

But officials have warned that consumers still need to use water sparingly as the reservoirs fill up.

“As consumers from the Weltevreden Reservoir are aware the area has many peaks and hills, the

challenge in our hands will be to fill up the system quick enough even for the high lying areas.

Consumers, particularly those in low lying areas, are still urged to continue using water sparingly as

the system normalises.”

Photo supplied: Rand Water

These meters were affected:

Corriemoor

Cornelius Street

Weltevreden High pressure

Weltevreden high pressure bypass

Honeydew reservoir No:1

Commando Road

These areas were affected:

Weltevreden Park

Honeydew

Little falls

Randparkridge

Parts of Randburg

Fairlands

Parts of Northcliff

Randpark Ridge

Strubens Valley

Constantia Kloof Olivenhout

Hursthill

Claremont

Whiteridge

Newlands

Bergron

Soweto

Brixton

Crossby

Parktown

NOW READ: Rand Water announces water interruptions in parts of Gauteng