Rand Water urges consumers to conserve water as reservoirs fill up

Rand Water confirmed that maintenance works at F46 and Vereeniging Water Treatment Plant have been successfully completed.
“Along with the two main works, a few other equally critical maintenance works were conducted within the same network,” said the waterboard in a statement.
Additional repairs and maintenance also took place at the Lethabo Pumping Station, Pumpset 5 and 6 at Eikenhof and the City Power substation.
“The welding work, quality assurance (NDT) and the commissioning of the entire system were completed
within stipulated 24 hours’ time,” said Rand Water.
“Whilst we experienced higher than was anticipated water consumption, the system held on.”
But officials have warned that consumers still need to use water sparingly as the reservoirs fill up.
“As consumers from the Weltevreden Reservoir are aware the area has many peaks and hills, the
challenge in our hands will be to fill up the system quick enough even for the high lying areas.
Consumers, particularly those in low lying areas, are still urged to continue using water sparingly as
the system normalises.”
These meters were affected:
- Corriemoor
- Cornelius Street
- Weltevreden High pressure
- Weltevreden high pressure bypass
- Honeydew reservoir No:1
- Commando Road
These areas were affected:
- Weltevreden Park
- Honeydew
- Little falls
- Randparkridge
- Parts of Randburg
- Fairlands
- Parts of Northcliff
- Randpark Ridge
- Strubens Valley
- Constantia Kloof
- Olivenhout
- Hursthill
- Claremont
- Whiteridge
- Newlands
- Bergron
- Soweto
- Brixton
- Crossby
- Parktown
