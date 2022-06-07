Daily news update: Ramaphosa’s farm saga, Guptas arrest and 158 immigrants nabbed

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: The Citizen/Neil McCartney

President Cyril Ramaphosa will “voluntarily” present himself to the ANC’s integrity commission following the $4 million robbery at his Limpopo farm.

The National Working Committee (NWC) met on Monday and received a briefing from the national officials regarding media reports on charges laid by former State Security Agency (SSA) director-general Arthur Fraser against Ramaphosa.

“The NWC welcomed and commended the decision by the President to voluntarily present himself to the Integrity Commission in line with ANC policy,” it said in a statement on Monday night.

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Supplied.

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended himself from any wrongdoing regarding his stolen millions.

But at the same time, the president is yet to provide the key details on the now infamous 2020 robbery at this Phala Phala Wildlife farm where at least $4 million was stolen.

He has called for patience pending a full investigation into the burglary.

Ramaphosa made the utterances in his first public address before ANC members at Limpopo regional conference on Sunday.

Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService

A total of 158 immigrants have been arrested after being caught trying to enter South Africa illegally in 16 vehicles.

The undocumented Lesotho nationals were being transported in a convoy of 13 minibus taxis and three cars when police and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) officials stopped them at a roadblock on the R702/R26 border crossing in Wepener, Free State on Sunday.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), a shootout ensued when the suspects were arrested, leaving one person injured.

Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashaban. Photo: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane says the crime stats for the first three months of 2022 paint a “horrific picture” of the extent of violence that women and children in South Africa face.

The stats show women remain vulnerable to gender-based violence (GBV), including femicide.

According to the latest crime stats, 13,799 sexual offences were reported to the South African Police Services (Saps), of which 10,818 were cases of rape.

One of the eight classroom destroyed by the fire Photo: Gauteng Education Department

A fire destroyed at least eight classrooms at the Drommedaris Primary School in Reiger Park, Boksburg.

It is understood the blaze broke out on Sunday night and was confirmed by the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE).

Spokesperson Steven Mabona said according to information received from the School Governing Body (SGB), one of the school’s general assistants reported the incident and the local fire brigade managed to douse the fire.

Picture: Jacques Nelles

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Yoliswa Mgolodela has come under fire for her comments about foreign nationals living in South Africa who are not vulnerable to kidnappings for ransom.

Her comments were made in a pre-recorded interview which was aired on Carte Blanche on Sunday, surrounding the spate of kidnappings in the country.

During the interview, Mgolodela insists the Hawks are making inroads in the fight against kidnappings-for-ransom cases in the Eastern Cape.

Picture File: Singer, actress and dancer, Kelly Khumalo with friends at Ukko Restaurant, Bryanston in Johannesburg, 18 May 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

With an upcoming season of Life With Kelly Khumalo in the works, one can only wonder if the series will give a glimpse into the singer’s experience of the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

The 40-second trailer for the upcoming third season of Life With Kelly Khumalo has just been released and based on the short clip, it seems as though the singer will be using her platform to tell her side of the story.

“They hate that I am the one who did not die that day!” shouts Kelly in one clip, as a montage of scenes from the show flash across the screen.

Swallows coach Dylan Kerr was clearly annoyed after Swallows’ Nedbank Cup exit. Picture: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix.

Dylan Kerr paused for a moment before answering a question on what it will take for Swallows team to finish the chances they create in games.

The question came after Swallows had squandered a few good chances to play to a goalless draw against University of Pretoria in the promotion playoffs on Saturday.



“They need to take it more seriously when we do the work (at training),” said Kerr after the pause to recollect his thoughts. “I don’t mind the fun, the laughter and the banter in the changeroom and at training but when you are doing crossing and finishing exercises and nine times out of 10 you are missing the target…