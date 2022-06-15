Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
2 minute read
15 Jun 2022
5:34 am
Leader of 1976 Soweto uprising urges govt to rethink policy on social grants for young people
Brian Sokutu
'With the high youth unemployment, all government does is to give grants, which go to drugs, booze and more babies instead of education and viable empowerment projects.'
Seth Mazibuko, a leader of the 16 June 1976 Soweto uprising, poses for a photograph at the Hector Pieterson Memorial site, 14 June 2022, in Orlando West, Soweto. He was arrested in July 1976 at age sixteen. Mazibuko was held in solitary confinement for 18 months at the Fort Prison in Braamfontein before being charged, tried, and sent to Robben Island for seven years. Picture: Michel Bega
Read more on these topics