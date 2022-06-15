Brian Sokutu
15 Jun 2022
Leader of 1976 Soweto uprising urges govt to rethink policy on social grants for young people

'With the high youth unemployment, all government does is to give grants, which go to drugs, booze and more babies instead of education and viable empowerment projects.'

Seth Mazibuko, a leader of the 16 June 1976 Soweto uprising, poses for a photograph at the Hector Pieterson Memorial site, 14 June 2022, in Orlando West, Soweto. He was arrested in July 1976 at age sixteen. Mazibuko was held in solitary confinement for 18 months at the Fort Prison in Braamfontein before being charged, tried, and sent to Robben Island for seven years. Picture: Michel Bega
Against a background of South Africa’s soaring youth unemployment, high rate of drug addiction and rampant crime, a leader of the 16 June, 1976 Soweto uprising, has implored government to rethink its policy on social grants for young people – diverting the funds towards education and empowerment projects instead. Speaking to The Citizen yesterday at the Hector Pieterson Memorial in Soweto ahead of the 46th anniversary being commemorated tomorrow, Seth Mazibuko, who led the student march, painted a picture of frustrated youth neglected by government. “With the high youth unemployment, all government does is to give grants, which go to...

