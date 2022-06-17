Daily news update: Youth Day commemorations, Groblersdal assault, and truck drivers protest

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Phill Magakoe / AFP

President Cyril Ramaphosa, speaking at Youth Day commemorations in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, on Thursday, said his administration will respond to the high rates of unemployment among South Africa’s youth.

He said government plans to increase investment and remove red tape to help grow businesses and improve job creation.

“The fact that millions of young people are not in employment, education or training is the greatest challenge facing our country today,” Ramaphosa said.

EFF leader Julius Malema addresses protesting members outside the SAHPRA offices in Pretoria on 25 June 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles

“Is this what Hector Pieterson was killed for?”

This is the question that was raised by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema during his 16 June commemoration speech at Makwarela Stadium in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, on Thursday.

Malema addressed the crowd on Youth Day where he placed the blame for the high unemployment among young people in South Africa at President Cyril Ramaphosa and his administration’s door.

Picture: iStock

The South African Police Service (Saps) in Limpopo have arrested a 50-year-old man after he assaulted a 16-year-old boy.

The incident, which was captured on a video and has since circulated on social media, took place at Groblersdal Game Center around 6:30pm on Wednesday.

In the video, the black teenage boy is seen being pushed to the floor by the white man, who was armed.

Picture for illusration purposes. Photo: iStock

The N3 highway at Van Reenen’s Pass and Tugela Plaza has been blocked off in both directions by truck drivers on Thursday.

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area until the road is cleared. It is believed that truck drivers are protesting against the employment of foreign nationals and the fuel hike.

Several articulated vehicles and trucks have been used to close both lanes of the N3 near Windy Corner, Van Reenen Pass.

The tourists’ car is towed away after being thrown into a ditch by an elephant at Hluhluwe Imfolozi Park. Photo: Supplied

A pleasant day in the bush turned into a nightmare for two tourists at Hluhluwe Imfolozi Park, in KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday when an elephant attacked them while they were inside their car.

The bull elephant reportedly threw their car into a ditch on the side of the road.

According to Ezemvelo Wildlife spokesperson Musa Mntambo, the man driving the car noticed the elephant walking on the road towards their car. He said the large mammal looked relaxed.

Swallows FC coach Dylan helped the Dube Birds to retain their top tier status. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Dylan Kerr has once again proved to be the go to guy when a club needs to survive relegation from the DStv Premiership, after doing so with Swallows FC in the 2021/22 relegation/promotion playoffs.

Swallows ended their league campaign in 15th place, which meant they needed to retain their status in the playoffs by going up GladAfrica Champions sides University of Pretoria (AmaTuks) and Cape Town All Stars.

Even though things didn’t look promising for Swallows, they managed to step up in their last game of the playoffs against AmaTuks.