WATCH: From Maserati to Ferrari – Duduzane Zuma zips through Dubai

Earlier this year, Duduzane Zuma was seen zipping through Dubai in a multi-million-rand Porsche. It caused quite a stir at the time.

Videos taken days ahead of his birthday on 20 May spread like wildfire across social media.

South Africans were not impressed, with some netizens saying the son of SA’s former president lived a life of luxury on taxpayers’ money.

Duduzane Zuma’s flashy cars

McLaren

In several of the videos – some recorded by his friend Winston Innes – Duduzane Zuma can be seen driving a McLaren and a Ferrari.

He was also previously spotted in what appears to be a Maserati.

Remember that time when leaked correspondence from the Guptas referenced a Bentley‚ Lamborghini and Maserati?

The cheapest Maserati in South Africa would cost you R2.8 million – the same country where 30.4 million people live on less than R1,268 per month. But wait, there’s more.

McLaren 570

Zuma’s McLaren 570S – a British entry-level supercar is crafted to perfection thanks to its Formula 1 technology – is valued at R4.5 million, according to Autotrader.

Ferrari F8 Spider

Meanwhile, the Ferrari F8 Spider sports a 3.9-litre V8 turbocharged engine and can go from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in under three seconds.

The Spider’s fastest speed? A head-spinning 340 kilometres per hour. As a quick search on Autotrader shows, the F8 Spider will cost you a cool R7.9 million.

Duduzane to take stage at TEDx

In other news, Zuma Jr intends to take his presidential ambitions to TEDx in September.

Zuma, who will be sharing the stage with actress Amanda du Pont, Miss SA 2022 finalist Tamsyn Jack, among others, will speak under the theme: South Africa of The Future.

Talking to The Citizen’s senior journalist, Brian Sokutu, Zuma said his ideal South Africa “is one that is built by South Africans from all walks of life”.

“We can only build this country by working together and attracting people that may have lost hope and that have emigrated – to being a part of our reconstruction. A country of peace, prosperity, safety and security – not for some, but for our entire population”.

