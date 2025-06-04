Did Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla’s faction dribble Shivambu out of power?

The next secretary-general of the MK party will be the sixth since the party's formation.

Questions have been raised about the role that Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla played in the sacking of Floyd Shivambu as secretary-general of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

On Tuesday, MK party national chairperson Nathi Nhleko told reporters that Shivambu has been removed as secretary-general of the party and will be deployed to the National Assembly.

Zuma-Sambudla has publicly opposed Shivambu’s appointment as the party’s secretary-general.

Zuma’s daughter a force in the MK party?

The party has since been split into two factions, one defending Shivambu and the other supporting Zuma-Sambudla.

However, political analyst Sanet Solomon told The Citizen that Zuma-Sambudla is an influential figure in MK politics, especially because of her proximity to her father Jacob Zuma and those around him.

“Dudizile plays a strategic role in MK and has influence over those occupying leadership positions in the party,” she said.

Was the trip a trap?

Solomon said there is a possibility that Shivambu’s recent trip to Malawi is being used as an excuse to deal with him.

“The party is aware that his removal would spark conflict and a possible uprising. Thus, it is utilising his trip to Malawi as an excuse to send him to parliament as an ordinary MP [member of parliament].

“Some might suggest that this “trip” was a “trap” meant to destabilise Shivambu in the party and deploy him to a generic position that would make his pending removal much easier,” she said.

Does Shivambu have a future in the MK party?

Solomon described the decision to redeploy Shivambu as an ordinary member of parliament as both strategic and timely, given the factional leadership battles within the party.

“The party is aware that removal would spark conflict and a possible uprising.”

Shivambu accepted his new role and thanked the leaders of the MK party for the opportunity to serve on behalf of the party in parliament.

Am truly and genuinely grateful for the tasks given and the redeployment. We will serve with excellence and discipline. #GwazaMkhontoGwaza.

But Solomon believes that his growth prospects in the MK party are now limited.

“His growth prospects are constrained at MK, particularly because of his ‘alleged turbulent’ relationship with Zuma’s daughter,” she said.

What about Duduzane?

There were reports that Zuma-Sambudla wanted her brother Duduzane Zuma to play a more meaningful role in the MK party.

But Solomon said it is unlikely that Duduzane Zuma will take over the position of SG.

“It is unlikely that Duduzane would be joining his father and sister in this venture. If he does, it would only be out of obligation,” she said.

MK clarifies reasons for sacking Shivambu

The MK party has not held an elective conference since its formation in 2023; as a result, all significant appointments have been made in Zuma’s office.

Meanwhile, in a media statement on Tuesday, the MK party announced that Shivambu has been removed from his position for violating the party’s constitution.

“After lengthy discussions and considerable inputs from the national officials, it was concluded that the actions by the secretary-general were found to be against the spirit and the prescripts of the MK party, The constitution of South Africa. Most specifically, section 3 (j) under offences,” the party said.

The party stated that Shivambu’s association with Bushiri had sparked outrage from some civil society groups. They also said the trip to Malawi was not supported by them.

“Based on the deliberations by the National Officials, it was reaffirmed that the trip was not an officially sanctioned programme of the organisation or the president, which therefore goes against the constitution of the party.

“The MK Party and its leadership have been approached by members of various sectors of civil society and have taken due consideration of the gravity of this matter.

“Due to the serious nature of this matter and its implications for the party, its image, values and principles, the president and the National Officials were left with no other option but to act swiftly in addressing this matter,” the party said.

Meanwhile, The Citizen had reached out to the MK party concerning allegations that Shivambu could have been set up.

This article will be updated when a comment on this issue is received.

