Daily news update: Load shedding, State Capture report, and JSC recommends Judge Maya

Eskom has announced load shedding stage 2 will be implemented from 5pm until 10pm daily, starting on Monday until Thursday, due to the continued shortage of generation capacity.

Megawatt Park said it will continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary.

“We appeal to all South Africans to help limit the impact of the shortages by continuing to reduce the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items.

The delay behind the release of State Capture Commission’s final report has raised eyebrows for some following discussions between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The commission announced this afternoon that the State Capture final report will be handed to Ramaphosa on Wednesday.

The report was initially due to be officially handed over to the president at 6pm on Monday.

However, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the delay was agreed upon between Ramaphosa and Zondo after discussions on the “timing”.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has recommended the appointment of Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) Judge President Mandisa Maya as Deputy Chief Justice.

The JSC on Monday interviewed Maya as the sole candidate for the Deputy Chief Justice position.

Following the conclusion of the interview, the JSC panel decided that Maya was the suitable candidate.

Government on Monday announced an 11-point plan to end the dispute by truck drivers in the freight and logistics industry over the employment of foreign nationals.

This followed last week’s blockade of the N3 by disgruntled truck drivers, who claim employers in the trucking industry are overlooking local truck drivers in favour of foreigners.

An Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) – comprising of the ministers of labour, transport, home affairs and police – presented the signed action plan during a media briefing in Pretoria.

A Western Cape official who was placed on precautionary suspension for her alleged involvement in former Community and Safety liaison MEC Albert Fritz’s sexual misconduct case has broken her silence.

Lazola Ndubela suspended in January amid allegations of sexual impropriety.

Fritz’s spokesperson Wade Seale was also suspended while two others, David Abrahams, and support officer Michael Kwaaiman were dismissed following an internal investigation.

Department of Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says his department is considering reviving transit visas in an attempt to help deal with foreign nationals entering South Africa illegally.

This comes after eight undocumented migrants were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport for attempting to enter the country through a fire hydrant.

A video of the four Bangladeshi and four Pakistani nationals being arrested for entering the country illegally shows how they sneaked into airport to evade arrest.

A faction of the AmaZulu royal family opposed to King Misizulu kaZwelithini has lambasted the prime minister of the Zulu nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, amid the ongoing battle for the Zulu throne.

The faction has accused Buthelezi of allegedly excluding some family members from this weekend’s cleansing ceremony to mark the official end of the mourning period for the late King Goodwill Zwelithini.

The king died in March last year at age 72, after 50 years on the throne.

South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan admitted that he met with Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos, after the Belgian criticised the quality of the local game at a press conference last week.

“The national coach and I had a meeting … he came to congress, explained his position and apologised to the nation,” the Safa president told reporters at the ABC Motsepe League play-off finals on Sunday.

“The national coach spoke on the issue and I don’t want to represent him.”

The 2022 MotoGP championship might be out of reach for Brad Binder, but a place on the podium is still very much within his reach.

Binder’s seventh place in the German Grand Prix on Sunday earned him nine points in the championship race to move up to fifth place. The Red Bull KTM rider now has 82 points, 18 adrift of Enea Bastianini (100) and 29 behind Johann Zarco (111) in third.