Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
3 minute read
21 Jun 2022
5:10 am
Spotlight on tender fraud: ‘Quite a tussle’ expected at ANC Gauteng elective conference
Brian Sokutu
Sanco is probing allegations of a multimillion-rand tender fraud and other instances of 'serious corruption' at Tembisa Hospital.
The main entrance of the Tembisa Hospital in Tembisa near Kempton Park, 20 January 2020. Photo: The Citizen/Neil McCartney | Insert: ANC flag photo by Gallo Images/Thapelo Maphakela
Read more on these topics