Spotlight on tender fraud: ‘Quite a tussle’ expected at ANC Gauteng elective conference

Sanco is probing allegations of a multimillion-rand tender fraud and other instances of 'serious corruption' at Tembisa Hospital.

The main entrance of the Tembisa Hospital in Tembisa near Kempton Park, 20 January 2020. Photo: The Citizen/Neil McCartney | Insert: ANC flag photo by Gallo Images/Thapelo Maphakela
Several trends are dominating the run-up to the ANC Gauteng elective conference taking place over the weekend. Widespread use of money to buy votes, the alleged use of the public purse to fund personal campaigns for leadership positions, swapping of slate allegiance and the emergence of kingmakers. Tembisa Hospital tender fraud Moreover, the SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) called on the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) to probe allegations of a multimillion-rand tender fraud at Tembisa Hospital. These investigations will turn the spotlight on health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi. Health Deputy Minister Dr Joe Phaahla and Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi...

