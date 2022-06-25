Daily news update: Stage 4 load shedding, SA’s General Household Survey and Vusi Khekhe found guilty

Citizen Reporter

Brace yourself for more rolling blackouts as Eskom announced on Friday morning that load shedding will be escalated from stage 2 to stage 4 power cuts.

The power utility said stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 11 am until midnight on Friday.

On Saturday and Sunday, stage 4 load shedding will then be implemented from 5 am until midnight.

Eskom said the escalation in the load shedding stages was due to unprotected strike action by some of its employees.

“It is necessary to bolster emergency generation reserves to react to unforeseen circumstances, as well as to replenish emergency reserves to prepare for the week ahead.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected school attendance for children in South Africa. Photo: iStock

The number of children not attending school tripled during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, according to Statistics South Africa’s General Household Survey (GHS).

Stats SA on Thursday released the GHS which tracks the progress of development in the country and identifies persistent service delivery gaps.

According to the survey, the pandemic negatively affected school attendance as the percentage of children aged five, who did not attend an educational institution, increased from 10.9% in 2019 to 37.7% in 2020, before dropping off to 19.4% in 2021.

Picture File: Controversial businessman Vusi Mathibela appearing at the Pretoria High Court during businessman Wandile Bozwana’s murder trial. Picture: Gallo Images

Mamelodi taxi boss Vusi Mathibela, popularly known as Vusi Khekhe, has been found guilty of being the mastermind behind the murder of North West businessman Wandile Bozwana.

The Pretoria High Court on Thursday convicted Mathibela – dubbed Mamelodi’s “Number 1 Tsotsi [criminal]” – and three co-accused on charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm, and possession of ammunition.

The 36-year-old’s co-accused are Sipho Patrick Hudla, 40, Matamela Robert Mutapa, 46, and Bonginkosi Paul Khumalo, 42.

A Kulula.com plane lands at Lanseria Airport on 2 March 2006. Picture: Gallo Images

Comair may never fly again, after the South African Civil Aviation Authority asked the Kulula and BA franchise parent to return the copy of its Airline Operating Certificate.

An Airline Operating Certificate (AOC) allows an airline to conduct commercial aviation business under the regulations of the South African Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

CAA spokesperson Sisa Majola confirmed that Comair’s AOC was initially suspended following the grounding. This is normal practice.

Abortion rights activist protests next to anti-abortion rights activists in front of the US Supreme Court Building. Photo: AFP

The US Supreme Court on Friday ended the right to abortion in a seismic ruling that shreds half a century of constitutional protections on one of the most divisive and bitterly fought issues in American political life.

The conservative-dominated court overturned the landmark 1973 “Roe v Wade” decision that enshrined a woman’s right to an abortion, saying that individual states can now permit or restrict the procedure themselves.

Corrie Pretorius allegedly assaulted a 16-year-old boy while pointing a firearm at him outside a food outlet at Groblersdal Game Center on 15 June 2022. Picture: Screenshot

A Limpopo man accused of severely assaulting a 16-year-old boy in Groblersdal is expected to apply for bail on Friday.

Corrie Pretorius, 52, is set to appear in the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court following his arrest last week on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing of a firearm.

Pretorius assaulted the minor during an argument, allegedly over seasoning salt, at Groblersdal Game Shopping Centre on 15 June.

During his first court appearance last Friday, Pretorius’ bail hearing was postponed for a week and he was remanded in custody.

