Brics leaders commit to enhancing solidarity and cooperation

Brian Sokutu

After much deliberations at the 14th BRICS Summit over the weekend, Beijing adopted a Declaration reiterating the importance of enhancing solidarity and cooperation based on common interests and key priorities.

This further strengthens a strategic partnership between BRICS countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Held under the XIV BRICS Summit under the theme ‘Foster High-quality BRICS Partnership, Usher in a New Era for Global Development’, leaders of the Federative Republic of Brazil, the Russian Federation, the Republic of India, the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of South Africa, resolved to:

Jointly continue to enhance solidarity and deep cooperation on the economy, peace and security, people-to-people exchanges, public health and sustainable development – by holding a series of meetings and activities, contributing to tangible outcomes of BRICS cooperation.

Welcome the high-level Dialogue on Global Development at the Summit as a testimony to the open and inclusive nature of BRICS partnership, including BRICS Outreach and BRICS Plus cooperation.

Strengthening and reforming global governance – reiterating a commitment to multilateralism, through upholding international law – including the purposes and principles.

Enshrining in the Charter of the United Nations as its indispensable cornerstone and to the central role of the United Nations in an international system in which sovereign states cooperate to maintain peace and security, advance sustainable development, ensure the promotion and protection of democracy, human rights and fundamental freedoms for all – based on the spirit of mutual respect, justice and equality.

The declaration would “encompass making instruments of global governance more inclusive, representative and participatory to facilitate greater and more meaningful participation of developing and least developed countries – especially in Africa”.

BRICS leaders further committed themselves to:

Being based on inclusive consultation and collaboration for the benefit of all, while respecting sovereign independence, equality, mutual legitimate interests and concerns to make the multilateral organisations more responsive, effective, transparent and credible.

Make multilateral organisations more responsive, effective, transparent, democratic, objective, action-oriented, solution-oriented, and credible – so as to promote cooperation in building international relations based on the norms and principles of international law and the spirit of mutual respect, justice, equality, mutually beneficial cooperation and realities of the contemporary world.

Use innovative and inclusive solutions – such as digital and technological tools to promote sustainable development and facilitate affordable and equitable access to global public goods for all.

Strengthen capacities of individual States and international organisations to better respond to new and emerging, traditional and non-traditional challenges, including those emanating from terrorism money laundering, cyber-realm, infodemics and fake news.

Promote international and regional peace and security, social and economic development, and preserve nature’s balance with people-centred international cooperation at its core.

Added the declaration: “We recall the UNGA Resolution 75/1 and reiterate the call for reforms of the principal organs of the United Nations.

“We recommit to instil new life in the discussions on reform of the UN Security Council and continue the work to revitalize the General Assembly and strengthen the Economic and Social Council.

“The presence of four BRICS countries in the UN Security Council provides an opportunity to further enhance the weight of our dialogue on issue of international peace and security and for continued cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including through regular exchanges amongst our permanent Mission to the United Nations and in other international fora.

“We reiterate the need for all countries to cooperate in promoting and protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms under the principles of equality and mutual respect.

“We agree to continue to treat all human rights including the right to development in a fair and equal manner, on the same footing and with the same emphasis.

“We agree to strengthen cooperation on issues of common interests both within BRICS and in multilateral fora including the United Nations General Assembly and Human Rights Council, taking into account the necessity to promote, protect and fulfil human rights in a non-selective, non-politicised and constructive manner and without double standards.”