Daily news update: Enyobeni tavern tragedy, Electoral Bill, and load shedding continues

Photo: Twitter

It has emerged that Carbon monoxide poisoning was the likely cause of the death of 21 teenagers at Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park, East London on Sunday.

Sources close to the investigation told News24 they believe the children – aged 13 to 17 – were killed by toxic fumes emanating from a petrol generator suspected to have been used inside the tavern.

According to the news website, preliminary results of post-mortem examinations conducted on the victims found traces of carbon monoxide.

An IEC official assists a citizen to vote in Mitchell’s Plain. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

Discussions on whether independent candidates can contest elections in multiple regions was the main part of Parliament’s meeting on Tuesday.

The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs met to discuss the Electoral Amendment Bill after it was granted a six-month extension by the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) to continue with its work earlier this month.

Eskom logo during the High Tariffs Must Fall Campaign outside Eskom offices in Bellville. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Eskom confirmed on Wednesday morning that striking employees are returning to work following wage discussions between trade unions and the dark lords of Megawatt Park.

The country was plunged into stage six load shedding on Tuesday, which Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan blamed on the illegal industrial action by Eskom employees.

Chaos erupts after members of EFF are asked to leave the house during the Presidency Budget Vote Debate Response at Parliament on 10 June 2022 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Parliament has appointed an independent investigator to probe allegations of sexual harassment following a scuffle between EFF members and Parliamentary Protection Services (PPS) officials.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirmed on Wednesday that advocate Elizabeth Baloyi-Mere had been appointed to investigate the EFF’s complaints of gender-based violence (GBV), among others.

Photo: iStock

South Africans have been urged not to panic after health authorities discovered another monkeypox case in the country.

This comes after a 32-year-old man from Cape Town with no travel history tested positive for the disease.

The first case of monkeypox was recorded in the country last week in a 30-year-old man from Johannesburg, who also had no travel history.

Picture: Democratic Alliance/Twitter

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has submitted the findings of the Zondo commission as supplementary evidence in its 2019 criminal racketeering case against the African National Congress (ANC).

In 2019, the DA requested that the ANC be investigated for systemic fraud, racketeering, corruption, looting of public money over the past two decades.

Now the party says it will use the evidence procured by the Zondo Commission to strengthen its case against the ruling party.

In this file photo taken on September 17, 2019 singer R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Antonio PEREZ / POOL / AFP)

Disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday for leading a decades-long effort to recruit and trap teenagers and women for sex.

Judge Ann Donnelly handed down the term in the Brooklyn federal court nearly a year after the 55-year-old Kelly was convicted by a New York jury.

Mamkhize at the DStv Mzansi Viewer’s Choice Awards in Sandton on 13 April 2022. Picture: Supplied

After a music battle that turned ugly last year, Makhadzi has taken the high road following the drama of Ghanama with fellow musician King Monada.

Makhadzi was the biggest winner during the DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards (MVCA) voted Favourite artist and favourite song for Ghanama by the public.

Sphelele Mkhulise wants out at Mamelodi Sundowns (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns coaches operate on an open door policy in as far as allowing players who feel disgruntled, to ask to be loaned out to other clubs or ask to be released altogether.

Emiiano Tade is one such player who at the time, told coach former coach Pitso Mosimane that he did not feel like playing football, insisting that he had fallen out of love with soccer, but later resurfaced at New Zealand side Auckland City, seemingly after rekindling his love with the beautiful game.