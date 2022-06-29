Enyobeni: Police dismiss reports on cause of teens’ deaths, say investigations are ongoing

Citizen Reporter

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Eastern Cape has dismissed reports that carbon monoxide poisoning was the likely cause of the death of 21 teenagers at Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park, East London on Sunday.

This after a report from News24 quoted sources who said they believed the teenagers – aged 13 to 17 – were killed by toxic fumes emanating from a petrol generator suspected to have been used inside the tavern.

According to the report, preliminary results of post-mortem examinations conducted on the teenagers found traces of carbon monoxide.

It is understood a well-informed investigator said police crime scene experts found an empty petrol generator inside the tavern in East London where the tragedy occurred.

But police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said SAPS forensic investigators were still investigating the deaths of the 21 children.

“After conducting investigation in the building structure where the incident allegedly took place, and in the bodies where autopsies were conducted, all the exhibit specimen extracted were then taken to the forensic laboratory for toxicology examination,” said Kinana in a statement on Wednesday.

“Until such time that the work of the forensic laboratory is concluded, any informal and unofficial information which is not released by the South African Police Service, must be regarded as falsehood and misleading to the public and the affected deceased families.”

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene also cautioned against the spreading of fabricated stories, as they could sow confusion and doubts into police investigations.

“As indicated earlier, at an appropriate time and when an official report has been made available by the experts, the family and members of the public will be informed by the relevant authority. We urge people to refrain from making risky assumptions which do not assist our investigations,” said Mene.

The SAPS has appealed to anyone who may share information that can assist the ongoing investigation to make contact with Brigadier Mxolisi Mqotyana at 082 5292 465 or call the Crime Stop number 086 00 10 111.